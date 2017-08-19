Mnangagwa Smiles As He Returns To Zimbabwe | WAS HE POISONED?

BREAKING NEWS – MNANGAGWA RESURFACES MNANGAGWA RETURNS, WAS HE TRULY POISONED? Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, August 19, 2017

Staff Reporter| A shocking video has emerged showing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa arriving from his hospital encounter in Johannesburg, South Africa, which visit Health Minister David Parirenyatwa after revealing the infection, Gastroenteritis, said the VP was flown to South Africa out of his personal preference rather than necessity.

Mnangagwa Returns Smiling, WAS HE POISONED? https://t.co/gLTlo98wuh — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 19, 2017

The VP, seen in the footage smiling, who some were claiming was poisoned by President Robert Mugabe, is shown arriving “this afternoon” aboard a white coloured chartered plane.

He was greeted by a group of ZANU PF supporters.

