‘Mnangagwa’ Smuggles Maize Into Zim To Cover Up for Command Agriculture Flop

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s backers have been named for covering up for the man’s Command Agriculture policy by smuggling maize into the country as a smart cover up.

Government is still importing maize through Mozambique despite the fact that it banned maize imports 5 months ago.

The weekly, Financial Gazette, reveals that the GMB depot in Murehwa received a consignment of maize from between 50 – 70 thirty-tonne trucks last week from Mozambique.

The development is set to strengthen Prof Jonathan Moyo and VP Phelekezela Mphoko’s expose’ of Mnangagwa that his Command Agriculture model is a mask. But Deputy Minister of Agriculture Davison Marapira attempted at dismissing the report stating, “Government imported a lot of grain last year, some of which had not been delivered when the ban was introduced in February.

“Whoever told you that it was meant to cover up for production shortfall does not understand how government operates because we have not yet finished harvesting and a lot of grain is still to be delivered. How then can we cover up for a shortfall which we don’t know of as yet? We are not filling any gap, get it from me,” he said.