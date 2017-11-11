Mnangagwa: So Where’s the Full Poison Evidence? Errrm Errrm!

Where are those toxicology results?

By Ndaba Nhuku| Now that you are out of danger; now living outside Zimbabwe in South Africa here, where is the evidence that you were poisoned by Bob Mugabe; why is it taking you so many days to produce those toxicology results?

Exactly three months ago, we were made to believe that this man Emmerson Mnangagwa was poisoned by the 93 year old sick, Robert Mugabe. At first it was said Gushaz used his ice cream products to poison him, and then an anonymous Mnangagwa family member claimed to a local newspaper that they found palladium inside Mnangagwa’s body. They said Mugabe used palladium to poison Mnangagwa. That claim was however instantly dismissed by scientists and doctors who revealed palladium is a common domestic substance. Then 3 weeks later, another Mnangagwa family member went back to the same newspaper this time to announce that Gushungo used a Russian radioactive chemical, the same that was used to kill a former Russian spy in London. What is the truth now? Mnangagwa himself remained mum, to only speak at an emotive funeral function that he was poisoned.

Mr Mnangagwa now that you are out of danger; now living outside Zimbabwe in South Africa here, where is the evidence that you were poisoned by Mugabe, why is it taking you so many days to produce those toxicology results? Is it not better for you to prove that you were poisoned, and prove yourself right?