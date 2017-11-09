Mnangagwa Speaks: I’m Removing Mugabe In A Few Weeks’ Time

Staff Reporter| The exiled former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that he is returning to remove Robert Mugabe in a few weeks’ time from today.

Mnangagwa made this known yesterday in his statement which was first revealed by ZimEye.com.

He told Mugabe, he will personally ensure that his former boss and his wife, Grace are removed from ZANU PF.

“I will go nowhere. I will fight tooth and nail against those making a mockery of Zanu PF’s founding principles, ethos and values,” the former VP declared.

“You (Mugabe) and your cohorts will, instead, leave Zanu PF by the will of the people and this, we will do in the coming few weeks as Zimbabweans in general now require new and progressive leadership that is not resident in the past and refuses to accept change.”

It was not clear at the time of writing how the man intends to accomplish this mission and a UK based academic Dr Nkululeko Sibanda told ZimEye, his view is that Mnangagwa does not qualify in the list of potential regime reformers.

“As I leave this post (VP) for now, I encourage all loyal members of the party to remain in the party, to register to vote, as we will, very soon, control the levers of power in our beautiful party and country. Let not your hearts be troubled for peace, love, unity, development and prosperity are around the corner. I will be communicating with you soon and shall return to Zimbabwe to lead you,” the Zanu PF Midlands godfather said.

Mnangagwa also told all party supporters to resist manoeuvres by Mugabe and wife to centralise both Zimbabwe and Zanu PF to themselves.

“Fellow Zimbabweans and specifically members of Zanu PF, the time is now to say no to demigods and people that are self-centred and only think of themselves and their families.

“Let us bury our differences and rebuild a new and prosperous Zimbabwe, a country that is tolerant to divergent views, a country that respects opinion of others, a country that does not isolate itself from the rest of the world because of one stubborn individual who believes he is entitled to rule this country until death,” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa eventually left the country by air after struggling to escape through the Mozambican and border in Mutare

“I would like my fellow citizens to know that I am out of the country, and safe. My sudden departure was caused by incessant threats on my person, life and family by those who have attempted before through various forms of elimination, including poisoning,” he said.

He also accused Mugabe and Grace of destabilising the country by defending corrupt people and externalising foreign currency.

“I remain firm and resolute against those who plunder public funds and are used by foreign countries to destabilise the party. These same people are brazenly protected in public by the First Lady, thereby making a mockery of our public institutions.

“I stand prepared once again to pay the ultimate price in defence of Zimbabwe. I am not afraid of anyone or worried about my political future under the current ‘party capture’ that is being tolerated and condoned by the First family. I implore all genuine members of Zanu PF to reject this ‘party’ capture by a few individuals as I, hereby, do unequivocally,” he said.