Mnangagwa Speaks On Mugabe’s Impeachment: “No Going Back!”

By Terrence Mawawa| Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife has said there is no going back on the motion to impeach President Robert Mugabe.

The usually reserved Chirumhanzu Zibagwe Constituency MP, Auxillia said all formalities were being finalised and Mugabe would be impeached tomorrow.

“We have the numbers and there is no going back on the motion to impeach President Mugabe” she said.

An emotional Auxillia Mnangagwa could not hide her anger and disappointment given the fact her husband was publicly humiliated by Grace Mugabe at different platforms.

Zanu PF MPs met in Harare today to map the way forward.

Mugabe, who appeared on national television last night, did not resign as many Zimbabweans had expected.

Although he was recalled by the ruling party Zanu PF yesterday, Mugabe maintained he would preside over the extraordinary congress in December.

There are conflicting reports on Mugabe’s future with some sources claiming he has agreed to step down while other sources are saying he is refusing to resign.