Mnangagwa Speaks On Tsvangirai Visit, Dismisses GNU Possibility

4

President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer, at his residence in Highlands today. President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd). Addressing the media soon after the visit, the President said Mr Tsvangirai was recovering.

“He is fine and recuperating very well and he says he will oon be going back for further medical check-ups in South Africa,” President Mnangagwa said.

Asked on the possibility of forming a Government of National Unity (GNU), the President brushed aside the idea saying there was no need for that.

“What’s the cause (to form a GNU)?” he said. “You are allowed to lobby, it’s a democratic country. People are allowed to lobby for anything. Currently, there is no need (to form a GNU),” he added.

Meanwhile MDC-T deputy president, Mr Nelson Chamisa welcomed President Mnangagwa’s visit.

“It’s a welcome thing, it’s African to care for one another; it’s very Zimbabwean. This is the new politics we want to see, the politics of peace, the politics of working together, the politics of feeling for one another. This is the direction and we hope it is the kind of talk that will be walked and talk that will be sustained. Going forward we want to see a peaceful election in Zimbabwe and we are very appreciative,” Mr Chamisa said.-Agencies

  • gloria Madhekwe

    The gesture was a political killer. Opposition steup the game is now getting to another level

  • Trojan horse

    Chamois a, it’s African. There is nothing African about that. It’s what normal people do. In fact it’s in the interest of Mnangagwa got. to see that they do everything to make the next election credible. One thing the recognized is to make sure Tsvangirai is healthy enough to contest election. When they defeat him, he will be encouraged to accept defeat and that closes the chapter of isolation of Zanu PF and doors will be opened for the new government. These guys are now playing smart politics. This visit is strategically planned for future references.

  • Jukwa

    How do you expect the sell-outs to ‘step up’, when they have something up their colon that is distracting them. lol

    Talk about a pain in the ass, the lost leader of the MDC-Traitors now has his own.

  • Godfrey

    Both of you are clearly dancing out of step/playing out of tune. There is a new political discourse/tune in the town.