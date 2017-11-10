Mnangagwa Sponsored Al-Shabaab Terror

1

THE Zanu-PF Midlands provincial executive on Wednesday was told about chilling stories from Kwekwe where former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa allegedly used to sponsor a terror group that went around attacking people perceived to be against him with machetes.

 The Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting heard how the terror group, going by the moniker borrowed from the Islamist militant group, Al-Shabaab, would roam freely in and around Kwekwe city armed as they enjoyed protection from the former Midlands strong man.- state media

  • sarah Mahoka

    G40 lies. Why were there no police reports before. Jonathan Moyo spin continues through zimeye. Zvino itcwill not work