Mnangagwa Started Malaba Ndebele War

Dear Editor,

Some scorners claim that there is a tribal agenda in the articles which name the new Chief Justice Luke Malaba as a Ndebele. This issue started way back in December and perhaps most hawawerengi news.

But they forget that the tribal distinction was exhibited by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who fought tooth and nail attempting to block Justice Malaba from the job on tribal grounds. Analysts weighed in on those observations. More details are there in 3 articles widely published in the several months running up today. Chief Justice Malaba is of a truth a Ndebele contrary to assertions by critics.

Vice President Mnangagwa was of a truth working to block Justice Malaba’s appointment and added to comments by analysts, he was fighting on two fronts, tribal and factional. Analysts say the first motivation was stronger the tribal thorn stemming from the long standing prominent flame of all Matebele relational issues with Harare. The issue is so real that even Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has voiced saying with Mnangagwa at the helm there will be unending tribal war in Zimbabwe.

E Mdamburi