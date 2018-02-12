Mnangagwa Stop Celebrating Chicken Train Wagons

Terrence Mawawa| Controversial political activist Jealousy Mawarire has lampooned President Emmerson Mnangagwa and State broadcaster ZBC for celebrating the arrival of “chicken train wagons”.

“While a younger and techno-savvy Uhuru Kenyata thinks Kenya should have high speed trains, our 79- year-old-President and his equally archaic ZBC news team think the acquisition of “chicken train wagons” heralds a “new era,” wrote Mawarire on Twitter.

However some political observers have slammed Mawarire for being cynical about Mnangagwa’ s administration.