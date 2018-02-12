Mnangagwa Stop Celebrating Chicken Train Wagons

7

Terrence Mawawa| Controversial political activist Jealousy Mawarire has lampooned President Emmerson Mnangagwa and State broadcaster ZBC for celebrating the arrival of “chicken train wagons”.

“While a younger and techno-savvy Uhuru Kenyata thinks Kenya should have high speed trains, our 79- year-old-President and his equally archaic ZBC news team think the acquisition of “chicken train wagons” heralds a “new era,” wrote Mawarire on Twitter.

However some political observers have slammed Mawarire for being cynical about Mnangagwa’ s administration.

  • Doctor Future

    Lack of economic understanding is what is at stake here. Kenyan Population plus 40 million, GDP …… Zim Economy plus 11 mullion GDP – 4 billion. Now this Jealous guy has to explain how do we match Kenyans as a nation

  • Bakwena

    That is a starting point, Mr writer get G40 loot then buy the modern machines

  • Brian

    Go hang mawarire evil and unthankful generation,ed is hitting the groung running

  • Tinashe Mazhura

    His name is Jealousy, what else do you expect??

  • Mseyamwa

    He is the Jonathan-type that shouts a lot as if kn opposition hoping the rulers may decide to shut them up wigh an invitation to the gravy train. He fought for an early-rigged election in 2013, whatever his excuse that’s what we got.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Mawarire you foolish.We celebrate that our people can travel not only cheaply but safely.Our industry can transport goods cheaply. Meaning prices will come down. Now our roads can be decongested meaning less accidents. Mawarire isu hatizivi kuti iwe unoda zvatisinga afford kuti zvidii. Perhaps dai wanogara Kenya

  • KudzaiKazonga

    THIS JEALOUS IDIOT TAKES ZIMBABWEANS FOR GRANTED.