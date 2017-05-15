Mnangagwa Sued | BREAKING NEWS

Ray Nkosi |Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sued by Constitutional Law expert, Alfred Mavedzenge.

Mavedzenge on Monday filed an application with the Constitutional court seeking to interdict Mnangagwa from controlling the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as pronounced by the new constitution.

Said Mavedzenge, ” Challenging the constitutionality of certain aspects of the Electoral Act. It cannot be that the Constitution says ZEC is independent but the Electoral Act says ZEC cannot make regulations without the approval of the Minister of Justice.

He further explains; “Those powers in the Electoral Act empower the Justice Minister to approve administrative regulations that are made by ZEC and this is unconstitutional because section 235 of the new constitution says ZEC is an independent commission which is supposed to function without being controlled and without interference from anyone including the Justice minister.”

He is acting together with Innocent Maja and Advocate Tazorora Musarurwa.