“Mnangagwa Taking Advantage Of Ailing Tsvangirai Is Sick”

  • Zimborig

    Our less than average IQ is causing some people to see politics where there is no politics. Am disappointed in the Dr’s thinking. I would understand if it was Peter from Magwegwe or Glen-view not a Dr.

  • Tapiwa Mudhabha

    Crazy indeed, rather than accepting facts as they are, the fake Dr is using his shallow thinking to arrive at a wrong conclusion

  • Nyasha

    If he doesn’t go to see him, he’s hard hearted like Mugabe, he goes to see him, he’s taking advantage of ailing MT, saka zvozwini? Shame maZimba, kungotsvaka fault where there’s no fault? Kana munhu agona ngatipembedzei, kana akoniwa totsiura zvinovaka tichipa mazano kwawo, (constructive criticism). Mwari ngavatiitire nyasha

  • sarah Mahoka

    This Nkululeko is poisonous

  • Zim zim

    There is no need to hide someone’s sickness, let those who can help Tsvangirai do it . Those making a Big deal out of this visit have not helped him in anyway before.
    Tsvangirai is the face of opposing group ,so the President has a right to hear things from a different view. If he wishes to engage with the opposition it’s all good for the nation. If he is getting advise it’s all good for all of us.
    If he is being sympathetic it’s fine and Holly.
    Thanks gentlemen Zimbabwe is bigger than any political party. Advise each other , accept each other’s views and make compromises for the benefit of our nation. Everyone wants to be proud of a progressive nation .
    Lost are those who think being richer than others in a nation is noble. There is nothing wrong with all of us having nice houses,driving good cars,with good education,food and health. It’s a dream for all good Presidents.