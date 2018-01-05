“Mnangagwa Taking Advantage Of Ailing Tsvangirai Is Sick”

The politics that sees no evil in the Mnangagwa visiting ailing Tsvangirai and using that as a photo op for political reasons, lacks moral and ideological clarity to a dangerous extent for any society. These things sharpen our ability to makes sense of everything #Zimbabwe #News
— Dr Nkululeko Sibanda (@DrNkuSibanda) January 5, 2018
I hold no brief for the MDC-T. What occurred today was callous and politically calculated. No matter any reference to the relatively abstract term of ‘ubuntu’. #Zimbabwe pfuma yenhaka inoparadza hukama
— Takura Zhangazha (@TakuraZhangazha) January 5, 2018