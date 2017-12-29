Mnangagwa Tells New VPs To Perform, “But What Talent Do They Have?”

Wilbert Mukori | “The new Vice Presidents are not only expected to perform, but to show results and that entails guarding against complacency. They have to drive the Ministers,” said President Mnangagwa after swearing in Chiwenga and Mohadi as the country’s two VPs.

“The performance of the Ministers will be reflected by the supervision given by the two Vice Presidents so the assessment of the two will be based on what comes out of our ministries.”

Excuse me, comrade ePresidente, you did not appoint VP Chiwenga and VP Mohadi for their ability and competence as leaders. So why are you expecting them to perform well in anything? Anyone familiar with the workings of the ZDF who know Chiwenga is not intelligent as he has struggled to pass all the many courses he has done and he has never shown any notable aptitude in anything worth writing home about. The only reason Robert Mugabe promoted Chiwenga to the dizzying height in the Army is the same reason the tyrant promoted many others in the Army, Government, etc. including Emmerson Mnangagwa himself is because Mugabe liked to surround himself with simpletons he can order around.

Constantino Chiwenga is a simpleton, a very corrupt one to boot! He did not build that C&M mansion from his wages as Commander of ZDF?

President Mnangagwa has appointed Chiwenga VP not because he is talented individual. Chiwenga is VP because that is his reward for risking life and limb in staging last month’s coup that forced Mugabe to finally relinquish power. Others like Perrance Shiri and Major General Sibusiso Moyo who took played a major role in the coup are Ministers in President Mnangagwa’s cabinet, their reward.

Chiwenga was the ring-leader of the November putsch and VP post is his reward, period.

If President Mnangagwa is serious about rescuing Zimbabwe from the economic mess Mugabe and his team – of whom Mnangagwa was a key member – has bequeathed the nation then he should know that country must be governed by competent leaders with some common sense, at least and not these corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs whose only claim to power is out of entitlement for their contribution during the struggle for independence.

Comrade ePresidente Mnangagwa, the povo of Zimbabwe were clearly fooled by the changes brought about by coup as seen by the thousands who march in support on 18 November and the throng who greeted you during your last visit in SA. The truth is the thinking world was not fooled.

“Zimbabwe is open for business!” you announce, ePresidente.

There has not been any Foreign Direct Investors knowing at our door in response. There will be none coming because these people are shrewd enough to know the removal of Mugabe, significant as it is, is not enough to prove the country has stopped being a lawless nation governed but competent and accountable leaders.

Indeed, the promotion of coup thugs like Chiwenga and Shiri into your cabinet tells the world the Zanu PF thugs are back in total control of the country. Nothing has changed!

Zimbabwe will not be ready to do business with the rest of the world until it proves there is rule of law. And there is no better way of proving there is rule of law than holding free, fair and credible elections. I do not see the likes of VP Chiwenga and Minister Shiri spearheading the implementation of the democratic reforms required to ensure free elections! A cabinet of coup plotters is not going to deliver democratic free, fair and credible elections. Never!