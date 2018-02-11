Mnangagwa, Terrible Worse Than Mugabe: Kore

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

MDC Women’ s Assembly leader Lynette Kore has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a heartless man who is worse than his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

Addressing thousands of supporters at the MDC Alliance Rally today Kore said Zimbabweans were not supposed to celebrate the so called new political dispensation arguing Mnangagwa’ s administration was terribly off the mark.

Kore said the euphoria that swept across the country in November last year was short lived because of Mnangagwa’ s dismissal failure to transform the country’ s economy.

“During the Mugabe regime vendors were allowed to sell their merchandise.Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe because his government is chasing away vendors from the streets,” said Kore.