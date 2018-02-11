Mnangagwa, Terrible Worse Than Mugabe: Kore

3

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo
MDC Women’ s Assembly leader Lynette Kore has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a heartless man who is worse than his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

Addressing thousands of supporters at the MDC Alliance Rally today Kore said Zimbabweans were not supposed to celebrate the so called new political dispensation arguing Mnangagwa’ s administration was terribly off the mark.

Kore said the euphoria that swept across the country in November last year was short lived because of Mnangagwa’ s dismissal failure to transform the country’ s economy.

“During the Mugabe regime vendors were allowed to sell their merchandise.Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe because his government is chasing away vendors from the streets,” said Kore.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • sid zet

    cheap politics, are you advocating for chaos . Where has rule of law gone to. Is MDCT running out of ideas

  • chikotikoti

    where is the rule of law when some of your MDC-T people illegally impound Tsvangirais’s diplomatic passport—a passport by the way, which he was expeditiously given by ED who is also paying for his hospital bills—we havent heard that any of the dogs barking for leadership helping Save!!!

  • augustine

    leave this to his family.they are the right people to hold it fo a good reason.mind your business.pfutseke.musatijairire.tsvangirai has got the right of privacy,zvekunyeperana kuti mataura nasave through tweeter iyo mhuri yake iriyo ine fone yake.fone yasave ine mhuri yake non other than his first son.