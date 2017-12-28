Mnangagwa The  Crocodile That Ate Ndebeles During Gukurahundi-Dabengwa

20

By Langton Ncube|Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was responsible for the killings of over 20 000 civilians in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the early 1980s during the Gukurahundi era and vowed to contest his legitimacy.

Dabengwa who was according to Daily News speaking at an event organised by pressure group Ibhetshu Likazulu to mark Gukurahundi on Unity Day, said Mnangagwa was as good as his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

“We continue to suffer silently, we continue to live in fear and the same crocodiles that devoured our people are still in power, they recently changed faces and names, the system and the attitudes simply mutated yet remain the same,”he said at this week.

“We have continued to suffer in silence simply because those who butchered our people, maimed our mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, raped our sisters and mothers destroyed our property are in charge of State power and they continue to frustrate every effort that we make to express the pain and grief that we are harbouring within ourselves,”he said.

Dabengwa added:“Gukurahundi did not only leave permanent scars nor did it end by the signing of the Unity Accord, it simply mutated from being direct violence into structural and systematic violence underpinned by grossly centralised system of governance that is grotesquely corrupt and self-serving, characterised by gross marginalisation of the same communities that were affected by Gukurahundi.

Thousands of our people were never accounted for, they lie in mass graves scattered around the country and their families have lived in trauma for the past 35 years, seeking closure but being denied every opportunity for truth recovery and transitional justice”.

  • KudzaiKazonga

    THESE TERRORISTS GWESELAS & THEIR GODFATHER NKOMO WHO WERE TERRORISING THE SHONAS IT IS HIGH TIME TO ARREEST THEM SO THEY CAN ROT IN JAIL NKOMO’S IMPIS WERE THE CAUSE OF GUKURAHUNDI

  • TJINGABABILI

    ” THE AXE THAT FELL THE TREE FORGETS , BUT THE TREE DOESN’T! ” GOES THE KALANGA SAYING!

  • worried_zimbo

    how i wish the truth and reconciliation it can take place, the sooner the better, so that we can breath a fresh air and have a way forward as a country, this Gukurahundi its a thorn in the flesh and it is holding the progress of the country backwards, i just feel pity for ED, he must just address this issue once and for all ,so that he can concentrate to run the country without any issues hanging over him, every corner they talk about Gukurahundi.
    Can someone come especially from our Elderly people, i thought Dabengwa will approach it in a different way, but he is behaving like us Povo, actually he should lead this in an intelligent way, not haphazardly like us Povo, am really disappointed about his thinking, they are so many killings and people disappearing during the 2008 elections, no one is talking about it, many people died as well during that time.

    please we need elderly people who can think and reason so that they can drive the Gukurahundi killings, instead of dividing people, they must bring people together, we need such elderly people.

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    What are you waiting for? Arrest them phela – go ahead!

  • THE TRUTH

    When will Shonas produce their Madzwiti tribal raids perpetrators and witnesses? We are tired of waiting!

  • Doc

    We won’t …we will just keep throwing them to your madzviti face

  • dako

    I wonder if the Guku perpetrators will also conduct a memorial service for their victims the same way , they have done for Tongogara , after all its about distancing themselves from the old man as oi the old man single handedly killed Tongo or the 20000 Guku victims. All of a sudden some Retired General tells us he was with Tongo , describing how Tongo told him he would not enter a free Zimbabwe. They must think we are stupid neh?

  • Doc

    No brother ,people like Dabengwa,dr, are living beyond their expiration date..like Mugabe .

    He is too old and vision less.He feels he is a godfather , simply because he is heading zapu …which was once a big party ,now reduced to ashes.

    If you expect anything positive from him ,I’m sorry for your disappointment.

    Look ,even now ,he knows his code is useless,but still he persists,he doesn’t want to talk to MDC ..zapu is a has been party ,a tarino drink ,but he feels people must come and how to him ,just like the vp issue.

    The guy loves attention,but unfortunately he has run zapu to the ground.

  • Dm

    Doc this issue is real and I do not know why u want to avoid the topic by bringing up these issues against Dabengwa. Even if Dabengwa resigns like u saying this issue will remain as long as it is not addressed properly.

  • Wemanga

    Ndebeles forget that Zipra forces massacred Zanla forces at Ethumbane. We kept quite and we are still quite. I think its time we talk about it. No blood is hollier than the other.

  • Doc

    Hmmm ,a sober voice ,ok.

    This gukurahundi issue has been blown out of proportion.I don’t mean to belittle it ,but ,it has been over exaggerated by malcontents and washed out politicians.

    1.So long as the matebeles want vengeance,they will never see it ,ever.Most of these gukurahundi gatherings are not about peace or reconciliation..but about hate ,hating shonas and ” them” …they are about agitating , provoking,not finding peace .

    It’s all about stirring up the hornet’s nest.

    This is why I don’t take them seriously.And why most don’t take them seriously.

    Last time Mphoko offered to give birth certificates,death certificates and assistance to families affected …it was the same Dabengwa again who came and started attacking Mphoko

    So let them hang. They can cry about gukurahundi all they want ..so long as it’s about vengeance..they won’t win, vengeance brings vengeance..that’s all I can say

  • Doc

    Is there anything I said about Dabengwa which is untrue?

    Can you argue against any of my view points against Dabengwa?.

    I dare you to try!.

  • worried_zimbo

    if i may ask you…… will it help yini if they bring it up? same with Gukura will it help us as the Ndebeles if we keep on barking about it? they are people who want to bring this for their personal gain, they have failed in their lives, always throwing a blaming game to others.

  • worried_zimbo

    yaaa you are right bro, unfortunately we have empty headed elderly people, who cant handle such issues, their minds are full of hatred, look at Rwanda close to a million people died and some lost their homes, but the country came together regardless of the tribe, they worked through a healing process without hate or tribalism, now Rwanda is coming very well, in Zim we say we are educated but we fail to discuss such matters in a way that will bring peace and prosperity, always Shona this, Ndebele this, when will it end?

  • Doc

    I agree

  • Kalanga Fidelity

    @Chingavaviri, you mean to say “Demo rinokanganwa asi muti haukanganwi?” Thats pure ChiKaranga chamandorokwati. Kalanga or Karanga same fanana.

  • Vangodza

    Ask Dumiso. K

  • Vangodza

    Senile minded dumiso and his 300 mthwakhazi only know about the Ndebeles who were killed, and not the hundreds of Shonas and whites who were killed during the”moment of madness” too. Okee dumie, if you want a repeat of that, just try it, or continue provoking it. We want to move forward not to take us back to madzviti attrocities. Shut up!!!

  • KudzaiKazonga

    THESE MFECANE REFUGEES MUST GO BACK TO THEIR FOREFATHERS’ SOUTH AFRICA. & MUST STOP WHINING WHERE THEY DON’T BELONG. MADZVITI MUST BE REPATRIATED TO S.A..