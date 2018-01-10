Mnangagwa Threatens To Fire Lecturers Who Abuse Female Students

By Terrence Mawawa| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to fire college and university lecturers who ask for sexual favours from female students.

Addressing college and university officials in the capital yesterday Mnangagwa said it was sad to note that some uncouth male chauvinists were abusing female students at institutions of higher learning.

Mnangagwa said he was conscious of the complaints raised by organisations that represents women’s rights about the high incidence of sexual abuse at colleges and universities in the country.

Last year a lecturer at Great Zimbabwe University in Masvingo was suspended after being caught in a compromising position with a married female student.

“Real men do not take advantage of the vulnerability of women.

We have received complaints about what is happening at colleges and universities.

All male lecturers who are abusing female students must desist from such shameful acts.

We will definitely descend hard on you and you will regret the consequences.

We must preserve and safeguard our cultural integrity,” said Mnangagwa.