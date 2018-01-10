Mnangagwa Threatens To Fire Lecturers Who Abuse Female Students

4

By Terrence Mawawa| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to fire college and university lecturers who ask for sexual favours from female students.

Addressing college and university officials in the capital yesterday Mnangagwa said it was sad to note that some uncouth male chauvinists were abusing female students at institutions of higher learning.

Mnangagwa said he was conscious of the complaints raised by organisations that represents women’s rights about the high incidence of sexual abuse at colleges and universities in the country.

Last year a lecturer at Great Zimbabwe University in Masvingo was suspended after being caught in a compromising position with a married female student.

“Real men do not take advantage of the vulnerability of women.

We have received complaints about what is happening at colleges and universities.

All male lecturers who are abusing female students must desist from such shameful acts.

We will definitely descend hard on you and you will regret the consequences.

We must preserve and safeguard our cultural integrity,” said Mnangagwa.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Change

    This issue need all stakeholders, the lecturers, the students, the parents, pastors, ana tete, sekuru nana ambuya. The children of these days use all tactics to get favours from lecturers both female and male. Students freely offer sex in exchange of exam and assignment marks. Many female students get high marks especially in assignments due to favoritism. There are also female lecturers who favour male students. Let us all be guided by professional work ethics and practices. We are destroying our country no wonder why we have useless first class students and useless PHD holders.

  • Parent

    President Mnangagwa the students are suffering, they do not have accommodation, grants etc, lecturer’s not only take advantage of making them pass but also take advantage of their poverty. Some parents also allow the girl child to bring money home from these lecturers or asks the girl child to find their own tuition fees and accommodation.

  • TJINGABABILI

    SEND THEM TO JAI,L PERIOD!

  • mai Chibwe

    Students male/female must keep their phones on recording when talking to lecturers if this is a common issue. Then then should hand over any impropriety to police, having kept a copy of the file including dates and times. Such people must be jailed for a very long time.

    Also there must be a written guide line for lecturers and teachers and other direct connect workers for them to understand what is expected of them and what constitutes a crime of corruption or abuse.

    The nation needs to grow from these abuses and move forward to whether respect is the order. All females fund offering favours for any public service must also be arrested for corruption and jailed. Lecturers must keep their phones on record for such eventualities.

    This should be government priority and any crimes against the person must result in a life sentence or hanging.