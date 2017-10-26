Mnangagwa To Be See Fire In Bulawayo

Dorrothy Ndoro| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to be roasted in Bulawayo as ZANU PF sits for one of its last Youth Interface rallies in Matebeleland before holding the crunch congress that is to “prune out” the Presidium of suspected debris.

The choice of Bulawayo could not have come at a worse time when the VP is facing imminent ouster following claims that he has become more powerful than President Robert Mugabe. Bulawayo holds deep grudges against Mnangagwa following the Gukurahundi atrocities in the early 1980s when Mnangagwa described Ndebele people as cockroaches which must be wiped out.

When his woes began two months ago, many here described it all as good riddance, a development that came after he was humiliated by former Senator David Coltart for his role in the massacre. Many in Matebeleland celebrated as Mnangagwa withdrew his legal threats against Coltart when he attempted at saying he has no connection to the cruel killings of thousands of Zimbabwean citizens after independence.

While many war veterans are on his side, sources say, “Mnangagwa being unwanted here will lick fire from Dr Amai,” as one Aleck Moyo scoffed.

ZANU-PF secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzanai Chipanga is today announcing the date for Bulawayo Presidential Interface rally to be held at White City Stadium.

The province has been on red alert for the Presidential Interface rally since September, the state media reports saying.

Chipanga quoted in the state media dispelled the rumours, saying he is the one who will announce a date for the rally.

In an interview yesterday, Chipanga said the Youth League national executive would visit Bulawayo today to map the way forward for the Presidential Interface rally.

“We will be coming to Bulawayo tomorrow to deliberate on issues relating to the Presidential Interface. We are going to announce the date for the interface and also assess the province’s state of preparedness to host the President,” said Chipanga.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo province said it was ready to host President Mugabe.

The provincial organising committee chairman Absolom Sikhosana said the province was prepared for the interface rally.

He said he was also aware of today’s meeting although he does not have finer details of its agenda.

“I don’t have the agenda of the meeting but we have been informed about it. The Youth League national executive will be visiting the province for a meeting that will start at 12 noon,” said Sikhosana.

“We’ve been ready for some time and for now it’s just about pressing the button and it’s all systems go. People are waiting for the revolutionary icon. If Chipanga announces the date, we will just activate our structures”.

Over the weekend, Sikhosana was quoted as saying the province will create a carnival atmosphere in the build up to the Presidential interface.

He also said the province would hold a clean-up campaign which will be used to draw people to the interface.

Bulawayo and Harare are the only provinces yet to host President Mugabe following eight successful Presidential Youth Interface Rallies held in other provinces.