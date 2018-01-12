Mnangagwa To Call For An Early Election-Charamba

By Langton Ncube| Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said that the 2018 elections were going to be held earlier than expected.

Charamba’s early election warning was also given by President Emmerson Mnangagwa soon after he ascended to the highest office.

In an interview with local radio station, Charamba who did not state the exact election dates said Mnangagwa would proclaim the poll date soon.

“Look people are serious. We are worried about what to do by way of ameliorating the conditions of the people of Zimbabwe. We are worrying about elections which will come sooner than you guys will ever expect,”he said.

However, when he was asked to elaborate by the Zimbabwe Independent, later on, Charamba refused to be more specific about the timeline.

“Elections will be held when President Mnangagwa makes the proclamation. Hakusi kuona Kuti wakundiomesera here munin’ina. (Can’t you see that you are making it very difficult for me, my brother) That is up to the president,” he said.