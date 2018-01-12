Mnangagwa to Hand Over Mugabe Chiefs’ Cars? | CADRES CIRCULATE SHOCK PICTURE

By Paul Nyathi| President Emmerson Mnangagwa could tomorrow be handing over scores of top of the range double cab SUV vehicles that were promised to the chiefs by former President Robert Mugabe.

A picture was circulated around by party members on Friday amid the claim.

In the unverified exposure, the several vehicles were seen lined up in what was claimed to be preparations for them to be distributed to the chiefs in Gweru on Saturday.

President Mnangagwa is meeting all the chiefs from across the country as a follow up to a similar meeting held between the chiefs and Mugabe last year.

Mugabe met the chiefs late last year where he promised them the vehicles apparently on what the opposition says was an assurance that they must mobilise their subjects to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

ZimEye.com will endeavour to do the coverage of the meeting between Mnangagwa and the chiefs tomorrow. – ZimEye