Mnangagwa To Speak On Poisoning Rumour

But Mnangagwa’s son denies this.

Inside Mnangagwa’s briefcase

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to speak following his alleged “poisoning attack” which saw him quickly being airlifted by the army, and flown to South Africa afterwards.



A source close to the VP told ZimEye.com the party’s senior decision making body, the politburo is preparing to hear Mnangagwa next week, before August month end.

“He will be reporting back on his side of the story of the Blue Ocean thing,” said the source.

“While doing that, he will then bring his medical papers,” they added.

MNANGAGWA RESURFACES MNANGAGWA RETURNS, WAS HE TRULY POISONED?

There have been claims that Mnangagwa was poisoned at the Gwanda rally last week, a development that however saw the VP being diagnosed with Gatroentritis, a disease which affects mainly children. Further tests are said to have been conducted which revealed the presence of low levels of palladium, a substance common in most domestic home and utensils.

It’s like saying Mnangagwa was poisoned with asbestos. It’s idiotic. — Sye (@RoyalMavin) August 21, 2017

Scientists at the National Health Group centre say, “Palladium is all around us, it is used in electronics, dentistry, jewelry, photography and catalytic converters in cars. Metal amalgams often contain palladium which can leach over time from your fillings into your body causing toxicity. ”

The VP’s son, Emmerson junior says his father was indeed poisoned and only saved by the grace of God. He announced saying, “may I take this opportunity to thank each and everyone one of you.. it’s because of your prayers and unconditional love that my father is alive today.

“Indeed he was poisoned but the grace of God almighty rescued from the clutches of death. I’m deeply humbled by your support over the last six days where the family endured a torrid time where a team of doctors worked around the clock to flush the poison out. It’s sad to note that there are evil people out there.”

ZANU PF Secretary for Science and Education, Prof Jonathan Moyo however quipped in saying, “the claim that VP Mnangagwa was poisoned means a crime was committed. Police should investigate the claim & crime!,” he wrote on his Twitter portal.

Zimbabweans are angry with many saying Mnangagwa has taken them for a ride to South Africa, as it were. This is largely due to the speedy recovery as Mnangagwa was reported already jovial 24 hours after touching down in South Africa. Inside the VP’s speech notes is expected to be explanations on his full response following the Blue Ocean document broadcasted by Prof Jonathan Moyo. Mnangagwa will reveal who he thinks poisoned him? Will he reveal his medical notes raw and unedited from South Africa? Will he also disclose contact numbers of the medical professionals so that verification can be done? ZimEye.com will be following up on the developments.