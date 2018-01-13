Mnangagwa To Throw Mugabe A Small Birth Day Bash.

By Langton Ncube| Zanu PF said they were planning to hold a “small” bash for the former President Robert Mugabe on his birth day next month.

The party’s youth league leader Pupurai Togarepi told NewsDay that this time the event will be small unlike the big ones they used to hold for the former head of state.

“Since February 21 has been declared a national holiday, we are taking advantage of that day to honour Mugabe. As youths, we will embark on charitable work as well spend some time with the former President. We want to have a cake and share with him.

“This, for us, will be a small event unlike previous ones. For us as youths, we believe that since this day (February 21) has been declared a holiday, it is enough honour to the former President and we shall carry on his legacy. The best way is through helping those in need and the elderly,” he said.