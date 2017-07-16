Mnangagwa Told: God Will Block You From Entering State House

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been told God will block him from entering state house if he continues on the path of an alleged “usurping” of power.

His counterpart, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko used a veiled language to warn Mnangagwa not to anoint himself. Mphoko narrated a biblical story of David’s son Adonijah who anointed himself with the help of a general in the army named Joab.

Said Mphoko, “Go to the Bible and look at how King Solomon was appointed. David was very sick, he was very frail and one of his sons, Adonijah, slaughtered over 50 beasts and anointed himself, assisted by Joab, who was a general in the army. Joab and Adonijah were working together.

“In the meanwhile the reality happened, and David installed Solomon and those who had anointed themselves failed completely. Those are lessons you must learn.

“You must learn what also happened to others during the Mzilikazi era. People decided to install Nkulumane before they had established that Mzilikazi was dead and as a result of that, it failed.”

Mphoko has in recent months warned that Zimbabwe will be worse under a Mnangagwa Presidency.