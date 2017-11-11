‘Mnangagwa Too Weak To Remove Mugabe,’ Zimbabwe’s Historic First Anti Mugabe ZANU PF MP Speaks

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| A former Cabinet Minister has sensationally claimed former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a coward who cannot dare to topple President Robert Mugabe.

Commenting on Mnangagwa’ s threats to come back to Zimbabwe to confront Mugabe, National People’ s Party (NPP) National Chairperson, Dzikamai Mavhaire, said Mnangagwa was too weak to take on Mugabe.

This week Mugabe shocked all and sundry when he fired his long time right hand person and chief strategist Mnangagwa accusing him of plotting to seize power from him.

Mavhaire said Mnangagwa was likely to remain silent and hope Mugabe would bring him back into the system.

He said Mnangagwa was a coward who was humiliated by the First Lady at seven different platforms – yet he remanded coy.

“Although I do not sympathise with Mnangagwa I strongly feel Mugabe and his wife have gone too far this time around,” said Mavhaire.

Mavhaire also ruled out the possibility of a coup in Zimbabwe.

” Mnangagwa will not get any support from the army.

Mugabe knows that the war veterans cannot push him out of power so he will not lose sleep over their threats.

Mugabe knows that the youths and the women’s league will campaign for him ahead of the 2018 polls, that is the tactic,” said Mavhaire.

He added:”Mugabe knew that both Mnangagwa and Joice Mujuru would somehow block his bid to elevate his wife to the Presidency so he strategically subtracted them from the succession matrix.”