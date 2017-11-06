Mnangagwa Top Allies Fired For Booing Grace

By Staff Reporter| Zanu PF has fired three Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa allies for booing President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, in Bulawayo at the weekend.

Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairlady Eve Bitu, Central Committee member Anna Moyo and deputy provincial commissar Douglas “Bin Laden” Gangaidzo are the three who were fired at a Zanu PF Bulawayo Province emergency Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss an incident where Grace Mugabe was booed for speaking against Mnangagwa.

The meeting also resolved that Mnangagwa should be fired from his position as Vice President.

The meeting also resolved that some of Mnangagwa’s allies who include former War Veterans Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, businessman Elphas Mashava must also be expelled.