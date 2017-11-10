Mnangagwa: “Tsvangirai Can’t Be My Boss, I’ve Got To Be President Of Opposition” Runaida Statement Will Likely Repeat, Dongo Speaks

Staff Reporter| War Veterans say Emmerson Mnangagwa joining the opposition will demand to be the head of the opposition.

At least two senior war veterans have signaled Mnangagwa, due to speak in public for the first time today, will soon announce that he has to be “the pivot” of all opposition forces. Zimbabwe first female politician to exit ZANU PF, Margaret Dongo spoke to ZimEye last night saying, “I feel Ngwena’s future in the opposition is very dark.” CONTINUE READING…

Earlier this year, NPP leader Joice Mujuru was asked by ZimEye.com if she is prepared to work under Tsvangirai (SEEE VIDEO BELOW) and she answered with a lengthy chuckle, shortly before saying “Why would I want to do things like that? … I have been Vice President for 10 years, and then I become a minister, does that work? Do you see that as a normal procedure? … Now we are putting the country first…” she said, adding that that she does not want to “go and crowd out juniors who would want to be made ministers, I have been minister for 24 years…” she added – VIDEO (story continues below) :

Before Dongo’s warnings, war veterans Secretary General, Victor Matemadanda appearing on ZimEye briefly spoke of his outlook. WATCH BELOW: