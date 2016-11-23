Mnangagwa, Tsvangirai In Secret GNU Deal | OPINION

Ndaba Nhuku | As we close the books on era of the #tag movements, we may be facing a different but unexpected turn of events.

The nation has two desperate men; Emmerson Mnangagwa and Morgan Tsvangirai.

These are two men desperately running out of time yet so much obsessed with power. Both men are facing rebellion within their own parties. And both know Joice Mujuru can neutralise them and possibly beat them. As long as MDC T doesn’t unite with others, it can’t beat Zanu or Mujuru. As long as Mnangagwa doesn’t unite with Tsvangirai he knows he is so unpopular he can’t beat Tsvangirai or Mujuru. His best option is to unite with Tsvangirai. Mnangagwa ensured Nelson Chamisa delivers Tsvangirai to the negotiations table for a GNU. Tsvangirai wants the power and not to be challenged by the likes of Chamisas, hence he will agree to the GNU. Why do you think Mnangagwa is silent about the Bonds notes. He is praying for all the toyi-toying to hopefully lead to the collapse of the rule of law and smoothly force Robert Mugabe to back off. And then, a GNU comes alive with ED (Mnangagwa) as the broker. The two men win.

Definitely Tsvangirai is aware that if he runs against Zanu PF as it is, he will win or lose to Mujuru, and to stop that hazy situation he he has to join ED.

As alluded to earlier on, the Crocodile also knows that if elections come it might signify the end of Zanu PF since other Zanu PF factions are tearing him apart. Now let’s add in our ailing President, doesn’t he think about these things? Am sure he does and sees this too. He is a cunning wizard. Either way MT, Crocodile and RGM would have been out due to situations now beyond their control, hence the GNU. In the next couple of months that our economy is facing closure, we have a sure petrol bomb for riots and demos. But MT, because he is ailing he knows that if there’s a coup, he cannot be president because of his own health and the resurgence of Chamisa who he was coerced into promoting.

Thus, we are likely going to end up with the win-win GNU of the most crooked and unpopular guys. And what if Mugabe is also behind the GNU? This scenario will therefore guarantee a Zanu throne well beyond 2018. Mugabe family will be protected by MT and ED. The GNU may bring back economic stability with elections suspended, or targeted for 2020, or beyond. These are desperate times for our politicians. Musazoti Ndaba muzukuru weMukaranga MaMoyo is short sighted.