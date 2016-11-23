Mnangagwa, Tsvangirai In Secret GNU Deal | OPINION

Ndaba Nhuku | As we close the books on era of the #tag movements, we may be facing a different but unexpected turn of events.

The nation has two desperate men; Emmerson Mnangagwa and  Morgan Tsvangirai.

These are two men desperately running out of time yet so much obsessed with power. Both men are facing rebellion within their own parties. And both know Joice Mujuru can neutralise them and possibly beat them. As long as MDC T doesn’t unite with others, it can’t beat Zanu or Mujuru. As long as Mnangagwa doesn’t unite with Tsvangirai he knows he is so unpopular he can’t beat Tsvangirai or Mujuru. His best option is to unite with Tsvangirai. Mnangagwa ensured Nelson Chamisa delivers Tsvangirai to the negotiations table for a GNU. Tsvangirai wants the power and not to be challenged by the likes of Chamisas, hence he will agree to the GNU. Why do you think Mnangagwa is silent about the Bonds notes. He is praying for all the toyi-toying to hopefully lead to the collapse of the rule of law and smoothly force Robert Mugabe to back off. And then, a GNU comes alive with ED (Mnangagwa) as the broker. The two men win.

Definitely Tsvangirai is aware that if he runs against Zanu PF as it is, he will win or lose to Mujuru, and to stop that hazy situation he he has to join ED.

As alluded to earlier on, the Crocodile also knows that if elections come it might signify the end of Zanu PF since other Zanu PF factions are tearing him apart. Now let’s add in our ailing President, doesn’t he think about these things? Am sure he does and sees this too. He is a cunning wizard. Either way MT, Crocodile and RGM would have been out due to situations now beyond their control, hence the GNU. In the next couple of months that our economy is facing closure, we have a sure petrol bomb for riots and demos. But MT, because he is ailing he knows that if there’s a coup, he cannot be president because of his own health and the resurgence of Chamisa who he was coerced into promoting.

Thus, we are likely going to end up with the win-win GNU of the most crooked and unpopular guys. And what if Mugabe is also behind the GNU? This scenario will therefore guarantee a Zanu throne well beyond 2018. Mugabe family will be protected by MT and ED. The GNU may bring back economic stability with elections suspended, or targeted for 2020, or beyond. These are desperate times for our politicians. Musazoti Ndaba muzukuru weMukaranga MaMoyo is short sighted.

  • Grace Jones

    What a dream .Mujuru winning what. Rotai makadaro

  • mbooda

    What are you smoking that makes you dream Mujuru in power.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Mnangagwa has the trump cards; as long as Zanu PF can rig the elections then he has a very good chance of winning even if all the rest came together and formed the super tent coalition. We need free, fair and credible elections and none of all this daydreaming!

  • Sifakubi Masuku

    Baseless analysis which lacks substance.

  • Collins

    Very shallow analysis indeed. Mugabe and Zanu PF have been stealing elections since year 2000. So why cant Mnangangwa continue with the tradition? U don’t need popular vote to rule Zimbabwe. U use the State Machinery to wrestle and maintain power. Mnangangwa with support from the Securocrats will do just that and does not need anybody to secure yer power.

  • Mohummed

    Your analysis lacks depth. Mujuru’s party hasnt yet been involved in any national elections. It is therefore premature of you to assume that she will beat Chematama. This is article is nothing but daylight masturbation. Wet dreams to be precise

  • Morgan Chibhamu

    Your school of thought is absurd. You only want to be seen as a producer on the platform.Save your thoughts young man or woman.

  • This posting is all about how Zimeye dislikes MT. Shame on you.

  • Munyaradzi Naison Mangwawu

    I just hate it when one write an opinion like news. As if MT and Mnangagwa met for anything like GNU.

  • Pamuromo Chete

    That’s day dreaming, just wondering what you were actually thinking when you were writing this nonsense. Sober up Ndaba your hatred of MDC won’t take you anywhere, the country is divided and as if that’s not enough you continue to divide the people with your useless article, shame on you.

  • Wimbo

    Nonsense who told you Mujuru/Tsvangirai will beat Ngwena what did you use to measure that bullshit – Nonsense whether you like it or NOT Mnangagwa ED is the next President of Zim fullstop

  • Reason Prevails

    I dont see how Mujuru is a factor in all this! She has no support base, she will do no better than Makoni and Welshman did in previous Elections. Can she be a kingmaker?, l seriously doubt that as well.

  • Fogmaster

    you are deluded
    or you are Johnso writing this trash!

  • April 7

    The arrogant ZIMPF will only attract a handful of fence sitters in the next elections as voters,nothing more.On the other hand,MDC-T and ZANU have traditional loyal support base, hence Mujuru is not a factor worth serious attention as yet.

  • Mukanyah

    The emphasis on “muzukuru wemukaranga” what a load of bull by these W
    elshman guys

  • Zunzanyika

    This is the main problem that we have. Why not give us reasons why this is day dreaming?
    Instead of just insulting the author, let’s have your arguments.

  • Grace Jones

    Mujuru haahwini. She has no support. And has no skills for the presidency

  • TJINGABABILI

    BOTH KARANGA!