“Mnangagwa Unite Or Satan Will Run Away With The Bible”, The Mujuru Call

Wilbert Mukori | “Mr Mnangagwa we urge you to make a reflective damascene moment and realise that the National problem is just the Gushungo Dynasty and that its time to join the opposition trenches in resolving the National problem of the Gushungo Dynasty,” said Joice Mujuru.

“Divide and rule tactic can never be allowed to divide Zimbabweans anymore.”

So, when exactly did Mai Mujuru have her “damascene moment” for her to be preaching to others? After 34 years of playing her part in the creation and retention of the corrupt and tyrannical de facto Zanu PF one-party dictatorship and, needless to say, she and her late husband got their lion’s share of the looted wealth. We all know of how the Mujurus owned Bindura and how everything they touched turn to dust.

It was only after she was booted out of Zanu PF that she spoke ill of Mugabe and Zanu PF. “A puppy does not open its eyes the day it is born,” was a feeble excuse. Nonsense! There must be something extraordinary about Dodito (her home area) dogs that they should take 34 years to open their eyes!

Whilst we are still talking of repenting, it would be nice of Mai Mujuru to give up some of her amassed wealth the people of Bindura and Dodito whose lives she helped destroyed during her 34 years in government. Let us just say Saint Paul will not be easily fooled by all this talk of “Damascene moment”!

Then Jesus said to His disciples, “Truly I tell you, it is difficult for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” Matthew 19:23 and 24.

It is not as if we are asking our filthy rich politician to give up anything other than what she looted back to the rightful owners!

“We welcome everyone who is willing to make another Zimbabwe possible for failure to unite will be no different from allowing Satan to run away with a Christian bible from a Christian pulpit come 2018 harmonised elections,” she said.

President Mugabe described Mai Mujuru as a “simpleton”. “Chanana ichi Runaida!” (Runaida (Mai Mujuru’s derogative name) is a naïve and foolish child!), added Emmerson Mnangagwa. They were both spot on!

President Mugabe and Mnangagwa have been rigging elections for decades, right under her nose, and still she has no clue what has been going on. She was VP during the GNU but even now, with the benefit of hindsight, she still has no clue what the raft of reforms they were tasked to implement were about. With not even one reform in place Zanu PF will rig next year’s elections and, the simpleton she is, she wants to contest the flawed elections regardless.

Mai Mujuru is not a democrat all talk of damascene moment and joining the opposition is cheap talk to impress the naïve and gullible. All she wants to do get back into power so she can continue the looting from where she left off. If she had truly changed and now repented her corrupt and tyrannical past then she should be the one demanding the implementation of all the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging elections once and once for all and guarantee free, fair and credible elections for all.

After nearly four decades at the heart of this corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF regime people like Mujuru and Mnangagwa cannot deny they have played a key role in the destruction of the country’s political institutions and its once promising economy. The best Runaida Mujuru, Emmerson Mnangagwa and all their entourage of political wannabes who were booted out of Zanu PF can do for this nation is for them to acknowledge they betrayed the nation’s trust for selfish person gain and then ride into the political sunset. Mujuru and Mnangagwa are as much part of Zimbabwe’s problems as the tyrant, Robert Mugabe himself, he cannot be part of the solution neither can Mujuru nor Mnangagwa.

For the umpteenth time, Runaida Mujuru, it is not the uniting of the corrupt and incompetent opposition parties that will deliver a better Zimbabwe but the implementation of the democratic reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections! By the way, there is nothing wrong with letting the Satan run away with the Bible; are you fearful he might convert corrupt and murderous tyrants like Mugabe and his wife to implement democratic reforms! I would happily spend my last penny to make sure State House has a train-load of Bibles!