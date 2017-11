A top Emmerson Mnangagwa aide this afternoon shared a file video of the former VP which many say President Robert Mugabe could have borrowed a leaf of wisdom from. Mnangagwa in the footage below Mnangagwa says ZANU PF cannot be contained in one’s pocket, if a person does that, it will burn them up – VIDEO:

Goblin should have listened and taken heed of this message! #BendTheory pic.twitter.com/IaB2DuZIQO — H⭕️N. JⓂ️W,Ⓜ️🅿️🇿🇼 (@mayor_justice) November 16, 2017