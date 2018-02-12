Mnangagwa Violates Constitution, Suddenly Appoints ZANU PF Member New Police Boss

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a ZANU PF member, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga as the country’s substantive Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Watanga was Monday night described by the state media as a party “comrade” in what points to a violation of the Zimbabwean constitution which states the the police Commissioner General must be apolitical.

In a statement, Chairperson of the Public Service commission, Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah said the appointment is in terms of section 221(1) and 2 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment number 20 as read with section 340 (1).

Matanga holds several professional qualifications in active field artillery management and financial management.

He was appointed Acting Commissioner General last December after the retirement of Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri.