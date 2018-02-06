Mnangagwa Visits Madzibaba Wimbo

2

By Langton Ncube| President Emmerson Mnangagwa will Wednesday, visit Madzibaba Wimbo.

Wimbo is brother to the former ZRP boss Augustine Chihuri who Mnangagwa fired last year.

According to Mnangagwa’s official diary, the President is flying to Guruve where he is expected to officiate at an irrigation scheme in the Mashonaland Central province before visiting Wimbo who stays in the same province.

Mnagagwa’s reasons for visiting Wimbo are not yet known.

Wimbo and Chihuri do not see each other eye to eye over the control of the Mount Darwin based apostolic church.

  • svinurai

    Rubish.
    Wimbo is at Madziwa, Shamva District, not Guruve.

    Chihuri was so at one with Wimbo, that police would man the road crossing during the so-called besenai at madziwa. Yes there is schisms in Wimbo’s church, but it has nothing to do with Chihuri. They r not brothers either.

  • Insight 3

    Besides, visiting Wimbo does not change the prophecy that MDC-T OR Alliances will win the elections, Joice Mujuri will come 2nd best and Mnangagwa and the JUNTA a distant third.