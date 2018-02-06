Mnangagwa Visits Madzibaba Wimbo

By Langton Ncube| President Emmerson Mnangagwa will Wednesday, visit Madzibaba Wimbo.

Wimbo is brother to the former ZRP boss Augustine Chihuri who Mnangagwa fired last year.

According to Mnangagwa’s official diary, the President is flying to Guruve where he is expected to officiate at an irrigation scheme in the Mashonaland Central province before visiting Wimbo who stays in the same province.

Mnagagwa’s reasons for visiting Wimbo are not yet known.

Wimbo and Chihuri do not see each other eye to eye over the control of the Mount Darwin based apostolic church.