Mnangagwa Wanted For Murder, Claims Moyo

2

Professor Jonathan Moyo has made sensational claims that there is an open arrest warrant for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for murder.

Moyo writes on his twitter that the warrant was issued at the Rotten Row Magistrate’s court to the Criminal Investigations Department (Homicide) and was only stopped from being effected by the November coup when former President Robert Mugabe was ousted and replaced by Mnangagwa.

 

  • Emmanuel Madhodhi

    He is wanted for genocide and is not fit to be a preacher of democracy and reconciliation.His occupation of the presidency will always reminds us of his brutality and merciless heart.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Moyo is desperate. Munangagwa and Moyo are now in dufferent leagues. Moyo ucharwadziwa agorwadziya. But at the end o f the dat8″