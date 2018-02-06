Mnangagwa Wanted For Murder, Claims Moyo

Professor Jonathan Moyo has made sensational claims that there is an open arrest warrant for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for murder.

Moyo writes on his twitter that the warrant was issued at the Rotten Row Magistrate’s court to the Criminal Investigations Department (Homicide) and was only stopped from being effected by the November coup when former President Robert Mugabe was ousted and replaced by Mnangagwa.

The #15NovCoup overthrew constitutional govt to, et. al, subvert #ED‘s criminal cases like this👇🏿. CID HOMICIDE obtained from Rotten Row Magistrate Courts a Warrant of Arrest, still live, against the Accused. #OneLifeTooMany #ImmunityIsNotImpunity👇🏿!https://t.co/9sBilpVFnX pic.twitter.com/pbGRt7c6nk — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 5, 2018