“Mnangagwa Wanted To Steal Away Chiefs’ Tang” | Isuzu Cars Latest

Own Correspondent| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of seizing the hearts of chiefs, stealing them away from President Robert Mugabe by instigating them to rebel against the Head Of State over cars.

This it is said, is what caused the President to act by purchasing 226 cars for the leaders, as allegations already presented to Mnangagwa in the politburo 2 months ago, continue their flare.

“Lacoste wanted to steal away the chiefs’ loyalty to President Robert Mugabe and thereby control the voters in the rural areas,” a source said Friday on the sidelines of the Bulawayo Chiefs’ Conference.

“This was all a grand plan to silently over take over so that Lacoste appears bigger than the President,” added the source who is also close to the COZWA (Children of War Veterans Association) organisation told ZimEye.com.

Chiefs “were told Mugabe does not want to give you the cars, he will never listen to you,” they continued explaining 226 cars have now had to be purchased for the chiefs.

In September, Chiefs were left exposed by pro Mnangagwa journalists who published articles that the traditional leaders had made several demands such as off-road Ford Ranger vehicles, farms, increase in monthly allowances among other perks.

It was later said that this was a reward in return for their support for Zanu-PF’s bid for re-election next year 2018. The traditional leaders were said to have threatened to paralyse Zanu-PF campaigns if Treasury did not consent to their “inflationary” demands. Chiefs Council president Fortune Charumbira was named in what later saw him threaten a $10 million lawsuit.

Charumbira is on record being accused of being a Mnangagwa agent.

Attempts to reach Mnangagwa for a comment were fruitless as his phone was unrechable.

– ZimEye