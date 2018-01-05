Mnangagwa Wants To Strip Mugabe Of His Multiple (14) Farms And Leave Him With Only One

President Robert Mugabe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration wants to strip former President Robert Mugabe of his multiple farm properties which number 14.

Mugabe reportedly owns up to 14 farms covering over 16 000 hectares acquired since the fast-track land reform programme began in 2000.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe was reportedly in the process of acquiring more land, particularly in the Mazowe area, where the family runs the Gushungo Dairy project.

NewsDay is reliably informed Shiri has ordered a probe into the Mugabe family’s land ownership with a view to repossessing some farms, so they remain with one.

Well-placed sources within the Department of Lands, which used to be a full ministry under Douglas Mombeshora during Mugabe’s reign, told NewsDay that Shiri had ordered a compilation of Mugabe’s farms for possible reallocation.

“Minister Shiri has ordered, through our directors, that we compile a full list of the former First Family’s farms and we are already doing it,” a source from the Department of Lands revealed.

The source claimed Shiri gave the order this week to all directors in the department.

Shiri could not be reached for comment yesterday, with his aide, who answered his phone, saying the minister was in a meeting.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha, under whose jurisdiction most of the Mugabes’ properties are located, yesterday declined to comment on the issue, describing it as too sensitive.

“I cannot comment. Talk to minister Shiri,” Dinha, who a few years ago was quoted as bragging that he would give Grace as much land as she required, said.

At the time of her husband’s ouster, Grace was in a process of evicting villagers from Manzou in Mazowe to allow for the expansion of the family projects that include the construction of Robert Mugabe University, a hospital and secondary school.

It has also recently emerged that the former First Family was leasing out land controversially seized from Interfresh Holdings Ltd’s Mazoe Citrus Estate in 2013 to businessman,Hamish Rudland, a major shareholder in CFI Holdings.

Mugabe, who was the face of the controversial land reform programme, had been attacking Zanu PF bigwigs for grabbing land, which they were failing to utilise, thereby, threatening agricultural productivity.

The family reportedly owns Gushungo Estates (4 046 hectares) in Mazowe; Gushungo Dairies (1 000 hectares); Iron Mask Estate in Mazowe (1 046 hectares); Sigaru Farm in Mazowe (873 hectares); Gwebi Wood (1 200 hectares) in Mazowe; Gwina Farm in Mazowe (1 445 hectares); Leverdale Farm in Banket (1 488 hectares); and Highfield Farm in Banket (445 hectares). In Norton, they own Cressydale Estate (676 hectares); Tankatara Farm (575 hectares); John O’Groat Farm (760 hectares); Clifford Farm (1 050 hectares) and Bassiville (1 200 hectares), putting the land holding of Mugabe’s family to about 16 000 hectares.

Mugabe’s close relatives that include his late sister Sabina, his nephew Leo, and his brother-in-law Reward Marufu were also reportedly multiple farm owners.

  • Too Many Proprties

    Who owns Buckland Estates where Grace’s sisster Mrs Chidhakwa is satying, this esstate stretches from Harare to Mazowe , its located just after Wild Goose and SIRDC? The Estate is reported to belong to Grace.

  • TJINGABABILI

    BLOODY. CORRUPT FORMER 1ST FAMILY! GOOD MOVE! DRAG THEM TO THE POLICE CELLS FOR ABUSE OF OFFICE!

  • AGRILOOTERS & INPUTPRENEUERS

    Dont be fooled by these piecemeal G40 busting reforms comrades, lets complete the democratic transition and implement a GENUINE AND COMPREHENSIVE LAND AUDIT WITH REALLOCATION OF LAND TO REAL FARMERS, land is in the hands both G40 and LACOSTE inputpreneurs suopported by programmes disguised as COMMAND AGRICULTUTURE, RBZ FUNDED MECHANISATION programmes etc. All the corrupt must be arrested and lets DEMAND PUBLICATION OF THE RBZ DEPT ACCRUING LIST OF AGRILOOTERS.

  • Ndlovu Bhekinkosi

    sounds like a good idea if he can go ahead and stripe all that and leave him with even 0 if that can be possible!!!thats fine with me!!!

  • Dog of a Feather

    Well said, they are all land grabbers, looters, they all benefited including the army generals. Their time will come when we will investigate them and their families. Lets vote the ZANU PF system in the next elections and start clean, non partisan land reforms, which will be all inclusive aimed at production and restoring the Zimbabwe economy back to its glory in an independent new Zimbabwe free from ZANUSIM . They are targeting Mugabe, what about them, they should also declare their properties and loot including evilness.

  • Godfrey

    Isu vamwe hatina chero 500 square metres dzekuvakawo imba. How much land is enough for a man/woman?

  • Zvangu Zvauya

    just give them Highfield farm in Banket,, all others tata and reallocate to people with machinery who can produce.

  • Trojan horse

    I also want land. They should do a land audit across the board and redistribute land to deserving individuals. Why should a father and son have two farms. They are 99lease and the son can inherit the farm when the farther dies. Wake up Zimbabweans we do not need huge hectares of vast land. Cut or downsize those farms and we can see more production. Use historical production records from GMB and give those farms to white Zimbabweans. They can do much better than us blacks.