Mnangagwa War Vets Regret Propping Up Mugabe, Special Indaba To Reverse Error

Staff Reporter |The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association says it will be meeting next month to discuss the mistake they made of endorsing President Robert Mugabe to lead ZANU PF and the country.

The ZNLWVA Secretary Victor Matemadanda told journalists in an interview on Saturday.

Matemadanda said that the liberation war fighters will be holding the crucial meeting in Harare to pass a vote of no confidence against Mugabe who they accuse of no longer respecting the values of the liberation struggle.

The hard talking Matemadanda took a specific swipe at First Lady Grace Mugabe who he accused of seriously misleading the aged President.

Speaking very emotionally, Matemadanda took swipe at Grace’s abusive talk against Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa calling Grace a little girl not worth to talk about any of the liberation war stalwarts in the way she does.

“You can never expect a liberation war stalwart like Emerson Mnangagwa who was meant to die in prison for this country to be disrespected so much by this little girl to an extent of saying he was hired by her husband,” fumed Matemadanda.

“That woman needs to be reminded that instead it is us who actually hired her husband and we can fire him anytime.”

Matemadanda said that Mugabe had actually disregarded all the people who welcomed him to the liberation struggle and is associating himself with the wrong people which is something that they want to sort out in the crucial meeting.

“When Mugabe joined the struggle he found people who welcomed him to the struggle, but he has since dumped all those people because he has lost the values of the struggle,” he said.

“Mugabe must lean against the Comrades he found in the liberation struggle then we will know that he is still within the values of the struggle.”

“If you look at his pictures from the liberation war, there was no (Saviour) Kasukuwere, there was no Jonathan Moyo,” he said.

The liberation war fighters leader took the bull by the horns and declared that the war veterans and declared that thy will be sitting down to review how they got Mugabe into the system in the first place and then foster a decision on their stance against Mugabe based on the review.

“We want to discuss how we ever got Mugabe in the first place and scrutinise what his real motive was when he joined the struggle which now makes him stand against the liberation fighters,” said Matemadanda.

According to him Mugabe has always been an agent of the West and sell out to the struggle.

“We want him to explain how he got the British Knight accolade. As far add we know, this recognition is given to someone who will have fought and won battles for the queen. Mugabe must explain to us which battles he fought and won for the queen,” fumed Matemadanda.

The war veterans leader indicated that they have invited Mugabe rejected liberation war fighters Joyce Mujuru of the National People’s Party, Dumiso Dabengwa of ZAPU, beleaguered Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa and other liberation stalwarts who have fallen out of favour with Mugabe.

Matemadanda indicated that they will go ahead with the meeting whether the police have cleared the meeting or not.

A similar meeting was blocked by the police last year in an incident that saw anti riot police beating up the aging former fighters.