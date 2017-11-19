Mnangagwa Will Be 94 Yrs Old When His Presidential Term Ends Or Goes For Renewal | FULL AUDIO

2

-We’re stuck with Mnangagwa and Mugabe for a total 55 years

Staff Reporter| War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa has signaled that former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is currently 75 years old is set for the Presidency. Mnangagwa will be 76 if he becomes President next year, and will be 79 (at Presidency) if plans to postpone the elections via a Transitional Government finally go through. This means Mnangagwa will be President until he is 89 years old(two terms), but will most likely extend into a 3rd term, meaning Mnangagwa will be 94 years old when he becomes due retirement. This means Zimbabweans will be stuck with a Mnangagwa Presidency for another 19 years from today, a total 55 years under two people: Mugabe and Mnangagwa. These issues were part of a discussion last night with leading academic, Nkululeko Sibanda, and analyst Wilbert Mukori. FULL DISCUSSION BELOW: 

  • Tapera Basa

    Not only that, Chiwenga would obviously want to be the persident as well and add another 10 to15 years if he is still alive. We have prolonged our misery. I doubt Chiwenga will leave that long given the success of this. He is now a threat to whoever is going to be the Zanu Pf party president.

  • nyara

    zvimwe uchinyarawo. you are not as clever as you pretend you idiot with a website.