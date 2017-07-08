“Mnangagwa Will Be Better Than Mugabe, ‘This Is A Fact’ ” – Nkosana Moyo

FORMER Industry and Trade minister, Nkosana Moyo yesterday reiterated his comments he previously aired on ZimEye.com that he believes Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa is likely to run the country differently compared to the long-serving President Robert Mugabe.

He has said Mnangagwa should be given a chance.

This comes as he during the week attempted to reverse his words, shortly before ZimEye re streamed the LIVE video footage of him making those statements and even going further to say a future Zimbabwe will not collapse upon Mugabe’s death or stepping down whichever comes first.

Moyo, meeting representative of civic groups and ordinary residents from various sectors in Bulawayo for the first time after launching his presidential bid recently, was, however, quick to point out that this did not mean he was endorsing Mnangagwa.

“I know Mnangagwa. I know he will run Zimbabwe differently (from Mugabe), but I did not mean to say I endorse him. I do not believe in the politics of trashing others. If you ask me about Morgan Tsvangirai, I will also tell you my opinion about him.

“I will not engage in the politics of trying to rubbish others. I respect Mnangagwa. He is a Zimbabwean and factually he will run Zimbabwe differently. That is a statement of fact,” Moyo, who fronts the Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA), said.

Mnangagwa is reportedly linked to the Lacoste faction within Zanu PF which is at odds with the rival G40 grouping over who will take over from 93-year-old Mugabe.

War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube recently stirred debate when he urged Mugabe to groom a successor or name one to ensure a smooth political transition once he vacates the post or dies.

Dube’s statements, however, triggered calls for him to step down from a rebel war veterans faction led by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene.

Moyo also expressed confidence that no amount of vote rigging, aided by State institutions such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), would stop Mugabe’s Zanu PF removal from power in 2018.

He was responding to a question on whether Zec could be trusted to conduct a free and fair election in 2018.

“I personally know from history that there is no administration that can stand against change, against the people. There is no regime in history that has been able to stand against the wishes of the people.

“It’s our own choice. History shows that when people say enough is enough, they are always capable of changing their country. If Zimbabweans say enough is enough, there will be change in our country,” Moyo who quit his Cabinet post in a huff in 2001 over policy differences with Mugabe, said.

Mugabe labelled Moyo “spineless” for quitting his Cabinet and temporarily relocating to South Africa at that time. MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has also expressed confidence that he will romp to victory despite any rigging attempts. – Newsday/ZimEye