Mnangagwa Will Never Be President – Biti

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, March 23, 2017

Opposition politician and leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Tendai Biti, has vowed that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will never be President of Zimbabwe.

Biti took to twitter to respond to a state media article in which Mnangagwa assures Zimbabweans that there will be no more grain imports.

Wrote Biti; “This man seriously wants to be our next President? Never.”

Mnangagwa caused a stir this week when he told members of the Johane Marange Apostolic Sect that, “In Romans, God said ‘I will put leaders among you’. He was referring to us, we were put in power by God to rule over you, so you people of the Church, you must continue praying for President Mugabe to rule and rule and rule over you.”