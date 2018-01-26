Mnangagwa Wins Over Vicious Critic

Allan Wenyika | Well done ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa), haters should go hang on a banana tree. It’s not your fault that Morgan Tsvangirai has been given three months to live or that Constantino Chiwenga has suddenly collapsed and is in hospital.

In less than 100 days you’ve proved to the whole world that you’re indeed a changed man, thanks to the Davos forum which gave you your best world platform since becoming first coup president of our free country.

Many thanks for putting your haters to shame when you told the world that your government no longer views farmers according to race. A farmer is a farmer regardless of race. Besides, it was overzealous zealots like Hunzvi and Chinotimba who led the terror campaign which killed and maimed White commercial farmers during Hondo Yeminda, not you. Your hands are clean.

Mugabe’s heart, wherever you confined him to, must have missed a beat, that’s if he still has a working heart, when you spoke so confidently about a new dispensation that was geared to engage with the whole wide world in commerce and industry. I think he cursed himself for blocking you in favour of his motormouth gold digging excuse of a wife all those years.

You’re doing a tremendous job ED. Elections are on course as promised, and anyone who wants to monitor them is welcome, so you told everyone.

In one smooth swoop you’ve stolen the limelight from everyone at the Davos forum. Even our very own ZBC had to report to poor Zimbabweans that world leaders were lining up to meet you there in Switzerland. Good thing Donald Trump got to know about the stampede by powerful world leaders to meet you much later. Otherwise, he would have Twitted about his disgust at seeing a nigger president from a shithole country getting more attention than him at such an important world gathering.

Please pass my gratitude to Atkins for arranging the scarf thing, and the great camera work by your photographers and media guys. You looked awesome in those flag colours and Zimbabwe Bird. This Flag and Tajamuka activists must be very proud of you for proudly wearing our flag on such a life changing international platform. A woolen scarf at that. Where’s Evan, by the way? I’m itching to see his videos of you donning our beautiful flag alongside Cde Cyril Ramaphosa who also remembered to carry his country’s flag to Davos, and on a scarf too.

After removing all the criminals in the former government, and surrounding yourself with clean people only, clean people like Obert Mpofu and Terrence Mukupe, you have indeed hit the ground running. While you were addressing the world in Davos, fuel prices were tumbling down by over two cents back home, after you reduced excise duty on fuel imports by over 30 cents per litre. Way to go.

At the same time ZEC was also in the news telling everyone that chiefs, who now move in decent cars which you donated to them last week out of the abundance of your love, must desist from recording serial numbers of voter registration slips and from intimidating and victimizing the bearers of those slips into voting for you in a few months time when you square off with Brother Morgan. That was just brilliant. No one will ever know that it is actually your new look Zanu-Pf-Lacoste party which is recording the serial numbers under the instructions of Brother Victor Matemadanda and Uncle Engelbert Rugeje, and threatening voters with hunger if they dare vote for Brother Morgan.

The gods are clearly on your side ED. They have even withheld command rainfall and placed everyone at your abundant mercy. When the time comes, everyone will know where to put their X. That is if they don’t want to starve to death by voting a bedridden opposition leader who has already signed a secret pact with you to fulfil Mugabe’s pipe dream of a one party state by eliminating all forms of opposition to Zanu-Pf-Lacoste and getting him to join the great old gravy train on the feeding trough.

Remember to reward Mafana Nelson accordingly for the great job he’s doing to bring the MDC-T family under your Lacoste big tent as you chart the way towards Unity Accord 2018.

You even cared to remind the world that last season’s Command Agriculture was a resounding success and that our silos are overflowing with grain. Who will refuse to vote for someone with keys to full silos in a house of hunger such as Zimbabwe, after a harvest of thorns? Mugabe will die of envy when he sees you romping to a landslide victory on the backdrop of hunger and strife, and getting the legitimacy which Jonathan Moyo and his G40 cabal fugitives wish you never get.

I’m glad you didn’t let anybody patronise you about Gukurahundi because that’s a closed chapter. It was Mugabe’s moment of madness and it was you who finally sent him packing, wasn’t it? Or was it Guvheya? I cannot remember well who, between you and Nyikadzino, gave Bob his marching orders into the mental institution of political oblivion where lunatics like him belong. I only remember that when it happened you were somewhere in Mzanzi and that when you came back the table was already set for you.

Nobody must begrudge you for being able to steal the limelight from Brother Morgan. His supporters and worshippers alike must blame themselves for turning him into a Messiah, and allowing him to overstay his welcome until he, through sickness and infiltration, became the chief stumbling block of their journey to nowhere.

It’s not you who advised them to support a useless, ill-advised and divisive alliance of rapists and deserters until the opposition got divided into clueless squabbling smithereens ahead of a crucial election. They should have their cake and eat it too.

The West must also not be blamed for supporting your efforts to get the necessary legitimacy to lead Zimbabwe. The West backed Brother Morgan for a whole decade and got betrayed when he ran to Botswana after finally winning power from Bob. They turned their back on him for good when he began amending his party’s constitution to lead beyond constitutionally agreed time frames. They also know what stage 4 of colon cancer means.

Don’t look back ED. There’s no reason to believe the silly conspiracy theory that Cde Guveya is not happy with the amount of attention you’re receiving after he cleared the path for you to become president, and that he is planning another coup on you. You must soldier on until you get the legitimacy you want. You’re almost there. Only five months to go.

Rega vavukure iwe uchifamba nebhora chete. Some humans must learn the hard way that the crocodile has survived for millennia without changing its tactics, yet it’s still one of the best hunters there is in the animal kingdom. Vese vachazoziva kuti ngwena chii.