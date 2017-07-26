Mnangagwa Wins | SAD DAY FOR ZIMBABWE | CJ FLOPPER GOES THROUGH

A very sad day for Zimbabwe – Vice President President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won. After a bitter battle from MDC legislators who include Harare West MP, Jessie Majome, ZANU PF has bulldozed its way to twisting Zimbabwe’s New Constitution.

ZANU PF’s first constitutional amendment goes through

Staff Reporter | The ZANU PF parliamentary majority has successfully effected the first amendment of the new Zimbabwean Constitution with amendment number one unanimously voted through in the House Of Assembly on Tuesday.

The amendment fronted by Justice Minister and VP Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks to twist the constitution to allow President Robert Mugabe the power to appoint the Chief Justice.

The constitution did not allow the President to individually appoint the Chief Justice and left it to public interviews conducted by the Judicial Services Commission.

ZANU PF insisted that the public interviews belittled the position of the Chief Justice as the person would be interviewed by his would be juniors.

The ruling party also felt that the position was of political relevance which would require the President to safeguard the interests of the country by appointing the Chief Justice.

The party also claimed that their position demanding the President to appoint the Chief Justice is in conformity with best practices around the world.

Meanwhile, Professor Lovemore Madhuku of the National Constitutional Amendment performed a u turn – he has now backed the amendment claiming that ZANU PF has followed the provisions of the Constitution in effecting the amendment which was rejected by Zimbabweans in public consultations.

Madhuku also concurred with the ruling party that having the President appoint the Chief Justice is in line with practices from around the world. – ZimEye