Mnangagwa Wins White Vote Against Tsvangirai | OPINION

8

Stanely Goreraza | Reading the most recent Eddie Cross blog it’s clear he has no problems with Emmerson Mnangagwa being President and that is most likely because he is unhappy with his own party, the MDC. And he is not the only white person who seems to have taken a great liking to Emmerson Mnangagwa. A lot of white people prefer him over the MDC and not because some of them have got their land back, but because the MDC does not make a better alternative.

Look, 20% of monies that reach the MDC go to Morgan Tsvangirai and this atrocious madness was added to their constitution. Imagine if the presidents office received 20% of the national budget allocation then Emmerson Mnangagwa would have $1 billion to use as he sees fit. This would be taking corruption and consitutionalizing it. On top of that he has control over party accounts!

All matters are refered to him for decision. Even the Secretary General was stopped from discharging his duties yesterday and publicly rebuked for doing his job. No one in the party is allowed to comment or interfere on Alliance matters. The Alliance is out of bounds to the rest of MDC leaders.

He has sidelined his congressionally elected deputy and now delegates duties to a handpicked deputy he appointed to undermine the real MDC deputy President. This man leads unilaterally. He leads alone and by decree. An opposition dictator would be a thousand times worse than Zanu PF or Mr Mugabe.

He is still opposition leader thanks to bending and breaking rules, cult of personality and that the Mdc has more fanatics than supporters, the chete chete brigade.

I like almost everyone else would love nothing better than to see Zanu PF gone. But replacing Zanupf with something similar or worse would not only be purposeless but absolutely stupid.

Eddie Cross seems to think the same. And he is inside the MDC, ko iwe uri ukowo zvako ungazive kumupfura?

  • Chikuni

    You’re a bitter man Stanley. I can understand your problem. Will ED keep paying you for Grace? I don’t think so. Actually he shouldn’t. Zvevarungu zvowotaura izvo ndeimwe nyaya. Zvinochinja. Mutemadanda wss first appointed deputy minister for war vets, ndokubviswa. Akazoitwa the zanu pf political commissar, ndokudzipurwa poiswa Rugweje. Ikozvino wangovewo ka Secretary we ma war vets. All this happened in a period of two weeks. Sake usanyanyo pembedza hako president. Akaramba wani. ma ass lickers like you. I am sure you can have your Grace back now udzoke kumusha. Everyone who dared has fucked her. Take your whore back. Leave the mdc alliance.alone.

  • pemba

    this guy is quite sharp. how dis he end up with grace. you are on point baba arussell.

  • Shereni Vareta

    Robert wins Miss Marufu’s heart against against Stanely: Opinion

  • Grace Mugabe hure

    Well said Mr Stan Goreraza. Ndochokwadi.

  • Tafirenyika

    You are very lost. Listen to what he is saying you fool!

  • Thembakamtshalwane

    Some people really need to learn to debate matters without resorting to personal attacks on those who differ. Everyone has a right to their opinion. Just like you. State your facts. Keep your insults in your chest, take a deep breath in and out then you’ll be fine.

  • Mobyl Manie

    This is platform serves to discuss national politics for the betterment, correction of our leaders and their advisors not to settle personal scores and/or agendas. Mr Gorereraza we are very sorry for this uncalled for attack from our colleague. We value your opinions as they enhance our political space, don’t be discouraged by petty personal attacks, u are a survivor.

  • zahara

    This nan has earned my respect his comments are very balanced. I am not sure why some immature people insult him absolutely unnecessary!!!!!