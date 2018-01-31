Mnangagwa Youth Plot Mugabe’s Birthday Bash

2

Ray Nkosi | Former President Robert Mugabe known in the past for bhis lavish birthday parties, turns 94 this year, with the ruling Zanu PF party youths aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa announcing another big do for the former leader.

Mugabe’s birthday in the past was almost a national event with hosting provinces being forced to make contributions and celebrations aired live on state media. Celebrations this year had Mugabe still been in power were scheduled for the resort town of Nyanga.

The local Newsday reports that the Zanu PF youth League is planning Mugabe’s birthday and will take cake to his Blue Roof residence.

“Mugabe didn’t wrong (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa, but was being influenced by his wife. The party asked him to rest after realising that he had no capacity to lead, as Grace was now running the show. The former President admitted to that and he voluntarily agreed to resign. He (Mugabe) is the father to (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa,” youth league deputy secretary, Lewis Matutu is quoted saying.

“As the youth executive, on his birthday, we are going to buy a big cake, we are going to team up with other members from party associations and head to Blue Roof. We will knock at the gate, and sing for him, that is if he opens. But if he doesn’t open the gate, that’s it,” he said.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    These Zanu PF idiots have lived in their own world a far cry from the real Zimbabwe in which unemployment has soared to 90%, 72.3% of the people live on US$1.00 or less. The tyrant and his minions used to spend US$1 million on his birthday bash when the is failing to buy essential drugs for the sick; the country needs $65 million per week to buy essential drugs but was only spending $3 million, less than 5%, because that was all treasury had.

    If anyone thought the November coup had seen the end of the madness in Zanu PF, they now can see that nothing has changed. President Mnangagwa assured Mugabe he could continue to enjoy his health tourism to Singapore at $3 million a trip plus all his other benefits plus keep all the billions of dollars he and his family have looted over the years. Now the Zanu PF youths are shamelessly organising a birthday bash for the tyrant.

    Only a first-class idiot would believe that nonsense! Even if one believed that Mugabe was under the spell of his pushy wife, the country was already in serious economic and political trouble by 2014 when she busted onto the political stage like freak hail storm!

    For Pete’s sake! The country is in a serious mess because of his decades of corrupt, vote rigging and murderous rule. The nation should be demanding that he gives back what he looted and face justice for all his treasonous crimes against the good people of Zimbabwe and not showering his praise, honour and more lavish gifts!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Eish, these Mnangagwa people!!

    They will be very embarrassed should Mugabe refuse to pitch up at their celebrations. They seem to forget; that guy once “wronged” is very unforgiving. Even his Uncle Chikerema said so.

    Remember he refused the invitation to attend the Mnangagwa’s inauguration. He is like Thabo Mbeki who has been sulking for the past 10 years since he was recalled from the Presidency by Jacob Zuma’s ANC. I would not be surprised if Mugabe just opts for a close family celebration. He no longer needs these Youths anyway!!