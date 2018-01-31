Mnangagwa Youth Plot Mugabe’s Birthday Bash

Ray Nkosi | Former President Robert Mugabe known in the past for bhis lavish birthday parties, turns 94 this year, with the ruling Zanu PF party youths aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa announcing another big do for the former leader.

Mugabe’s birthday in the past was almost a national event with hosting provinces being forced to make contributions and celebrations aired live on state media. Celebrations this year had Mugabe still been in power were scheduled for the resort town of Nyanga.

The local Newsday reports that the Zanu PF youth League is planning Mugabe’s birthday and will take cake to his Blue Roof residence.

“Mugabe didn’t wrong (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa, but was being influenced by his wife. The party asked him to rest after realising that he had no capacity to lead, as Grace was now running the show. The former President admitted to that and he voluntarily agreed to resign. He (Mugabe) is the father to (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa,” youth league deputy secretary, Lewis Matutu is quoted saying.

“As the youth executive, on his birthday, we are going to buy a big cake, we are going to team up with other members from party associations and head to Blue Roof. We will knock at the gate, and sing for him, that is if he opens. But if he doesn’t open the gate, that’s it,” he said.