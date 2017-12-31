MNANGAGWA’S $200,000 vs $10,000 AIRLINE BILL: Gumbo Says It’s True I Said It, But All Of You You Didn’t Hear Me Correctly

By Farai D Hove| Transport Minister Joram Gumbo has sought to reverse his own statement on what President Emmerson Mnangagwa spent on his flight to South Africa two weeks ago.

Minister Gumbo told a weekly newspaper that the government had chartered a plane for $200,000. After a public outcry, the airline company FlyAfrica then issued a statement stating that only $10,000 was both contracted for and paid by the government for Mnangagwa, contrary to the minister’s claim.

They even threatened journalists with legal action.

This time Minister Gumbo has come out guns blazing admitting that he of a truth did mention the $200,000 figure, but his words “were misinterpreted”.

“When I mentioned $200,000 in the interview, it was an example of the money we were prepared to pay or even more to ensure that the president would go to South Africa at the same time without inconveniencing Air Zimbabwe and its clients,” he said.

He continued saying, “it is unfortunate that people at Fly Africa failed to read simple English. I did not say we paid $200 000 or gave a specific figure paid, but I said we opted to charter airline for any amount even $200 000 or more so long we were not going to disturb Air Zimbabwe.”