Mnangagwa’s 8 New Judges Start Work

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 8 personally appointed judges, have begun work.

The jurists were appointed last December in what was explained as an effort to improve staffing levels and reduce the backlog of cases at the superior courts.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) secretary, Justice Rita Makarau, said the judges have been undergoing training.

Justice Makarau said Judge President, Justice George Chiweshe will advise on their deployments to various stations. “They will be deployed to various stations but the Judge President will advise us on where each one of them will be deployed. I am not sure how many will be deployed to Bulawayo,” she said.

The eight are Labour Court judge Justice Philda Muzofa, University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturer Ms Sylvia Chirawu and Messrs Pisirayi Kwenda, Neville Wamambo, Thompson Mabhikwa, Benjamin Chikowero, Jacob Manzunzu and Isaac Muzenda.

The judges were appointed following public interviews held by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) two years ago.