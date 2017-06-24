Mnangagwa’s Attack On Kasukuwere Blows Up

IN a dramatic turn of events triggered by the spectacular backfiring of the current bid by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF allies to oust the party’s embattled national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere on allegations of plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe amid an intensifying power struggle, Mnangagwa will soon be dragged to appear in the politburo dock over explosive succession charges.

Informed sources said yesterday, following a resolution at its heated politburo meeting on Wednesday in Harare, Zanu PF, torn asunder by internal strife, will soon convene a special politburo session to discuss its chaotic infighting, with Mnangagwa — the frontrunner in Mugabe’s succession race — in the dock.

The special politburo session will see Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo — who ruthlessly demolished the case against Kasukuwere on Wednesday — leading the charge against Mnangagwa. “During his presentation, virtually acting as Kasukuwere’s advocate, Moyo, after demolishing the case against the commissar, asked Mugabe for a special politburo session for him to demonstrate that Mnangagwa wants to usurp power,” the senior politburo official said.

“Mugabe agreed. It was unprecedented. Moyo had initially asked that Mnangagwa must be out of the meeting, but Mugabe demanded to know why. The president asked Moyo if that was out of discomfort or respect, but Moyo said both.

However, Mugabe said Mnangagwa must be there to hear the case against him. So a special session will be held soon for a battle royale between Mnangagwa and Moyo, revolving around Mugabe’s succession.”

Another senior official said Moyo will use a smart board — an interactive whiteboard that uses touch detection for user input like a normal personal computer device — to show videos and present a detailed dossier on Mnangagwa’s succession manoeuvres.

“Other than videos and a dossier, Moyo will bring reports to demonstrate how Mnangagwa has captured the state and its institutions to advance his succession ambitions,” the official said. “It will be a cutthroat battle.”

However, Mnangagwa has denied having ambitions to replace Mugabe. “I have been on the receiving end of various people who are said to use my name and office for personal gain, self-aggrandisement and political clout, amongst other benefits, only known to themselves,” he said last year.

“I abhor this corrupt ascription and despicable malpractice which I have never sanctioned at any point and want the perpetrators to stop.”-The Independent