Mnangagwa’s Blue Eyed Boy Mutodi, Takes On Grace’s Jaboon in Bikita South

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | VP Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s blue-eyed boy and controversial businessman, Energy Mutodi has vowed to unseat party rival Jeppy Jaboon linked to First Lady Grace Mugabe in Bikita South Constituency.

Mutodi, an openly declared Mnangagwa apologist has transferred his membership from Mashonaland East to Masvingo to enable him to take on Jaboon in the ruling party primary elections.

Mutodi is a confirmed Team Lacoste member while Jaboon is said to be a G-40 sympathiser.

The battle for supremacy between the two ruling party stalwarts is likely to intensify the already fierce succession battle in the troubled ruling party.

Mutodi told party members at a meeting held at Masvingo Polytechnic on Sunday, that he was ready to take over the volatile Bikita South Constituency.

The flamboyant businessman-cum-musician enjoys maximum support from Mnangagwa.

“Let me clearly state that I am going to contest in Bikita South.I am very confident of victory,” said Mutodi.

Mutodi was trounced by Beatrice Nyamupinga in the Goromonzi West Primary Elections in 2013.

Asked for a comment on the matter,Jaboon said he would not lose sleep over Mutodi’ s utterances. He further claimed Mutodi was running away from impending disciplinary cases in Mashonaland East Province.

“Mutodi is facing numerous disciplinary cases including insulting the President. I will not lose sleep over his comments. Remember I am the substantive Provincial Commissar so I am not afraid of what Mutodi is saying,” said Jaboon.

Senior Assistant Edmore Veterai of the ZRP is also vying for the same seat and it remains to be seen whether Jaboon will shrug off the stiff competition from both Mutodi and Veterai.