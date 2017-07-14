Mnangagwa’s Dirty Gold Corruption To Cost Zanu PF Chiwundura Seat

Staff Reporter |The Lovemore Madhuku led National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate for the Chiwundura constituency, Takudzwa Guzete, has said he is going to beat Zanu PF in the this weekend’s polls because of the party’s corrupt activities in the Midlands province, citing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Guzete is contesting against, Zanu PF’s Brown Ndlovu, Brighton Mudzwiti of Free Zimbabwe Congress, and the Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe’s (PDZ) Webster Zulu, for the seat which fell vacant following the death Kizito Chivamba of Zanu PF.

Last Wednesday Midlands Godfather, Mnangagwa while campaigning for Zanu Pf in Chiwundura, labelled Ndlovu’s opponents as “little animals” without traceable footprints. Mnangagwa is known for owning every gold mining claim in Midlands and according to NCA; his corrupt activities were going to cost his party at this weekend’s by-elections.

Guzete told ZimEye.com in an interview on Friday that Zanu PF’s corruption in the Midlands was going to make the party lose the by-election. “I am competing against a party with a record of 37 years of corruption and poor governance and a new party (NCA) appeals better and winning is inevitable,” he said. “I am saying this with confidence and without doubt because I have worked hard to win the hearts of the people of Chiwundura,” said Guzete.

NCA since its inception has been participating in all by-elections which the MDC parties have been boycotting, but has failed to take any seat. Guzete said they were testing the grounds and “we are now ripe and ready”.

“Election is a process, those were preliminary stages, now are a well-established party, people now know NCA being a serious political party,” said Guzete. “They see NCA as their hope for improved lives, the seat has been in the hands of Zanu PF but no meaningful development has happened, and they will on Saturday make a bold statement that they are now moving on to development, through giving NCA that responsibility which Zanu PF has neglected in this area since independence,” said.