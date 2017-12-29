Mnangagwa’s Fix In Getting Moyo, Kasukuwere Extradited

By Don Chigumba | Professor Jonathan Moyo, Savior Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Mandi Chimene are on the run, there are claims that they could be in South Africa or Kenya while Mandi Chimene is believed to be hiding in Vumba Mountains or Mozambique . Out of all G40 crew members implicated in corruption, Prof Moyo’s name is becoming popular as if he was the only worst devil in both ZANU PF lacoste and G40. This piece therefore seeks to prove that Prof. Moyo is not such a ‘worst criminal’ deserving to be extradited. The paper also seeks to prove that a previous cold war between ED and Prof. Moyo could be a ‘hidden’ reason behind Prof. Moyo’s possible extradition.

There is a move by ZANU PF women’s league to use Zimbabwe’s extradition Act of 1982 Chapter 9:08 to bring Prof. Moyo home for trial with charges that are not yet public to the Zimbabweans. When ED was addressing business people in South Africa, the media claimed that he said he was ready to forgive G40 members except Professor Jonathan Moyo and his two friends. If ZANU PF government is to be forgiven for the atrocities committed during gukurahundi, ED has to forgive everyone including Prof. Moyo.

President ED forgave the former President Mugabe and his wife Grace, what about Prof. Jonathan Moyo? Who is the worst person among R.G. Mugabe, Grace and Prof. Moyo? The forgiveness extended to Mr. Mugabe and Grace by ED leaving Prof. Moyo outside the realm of forgiveness is questionable and possibly proving that the problem is a personal vendetta between Prof. Moyo and ED.

Days before ED took power through the military, Prof Moyo was a thorn in the flesh of ED, he challenged ED in the politburo and the Zimbabwean media is our living testimony. I take Prof. Moyo to be a brave man and fighting a person of ED’s caliber is not an easy task. President ED should learn from Mbeki-Zuma conflict, in politics the one being victimized and mistreated will end up becoming a hero, the one being murdered will become a source of inspirations for the generations to come.

President ED was attacked by Mr. Mugabe and wife publicly and got sympathy from some sections of Zimbabweans including the military. Today, ED doesn’t even want to forgive Prof. Moyo and if Moyo is to be extradited, he will suffer in the hands of this current government, who knows, one day the political dynamics may change and the hunter may become the hunted. ED should stop building the political CV of Prof. Moyo but should work to unite the Zimbabweans.

The worst crime deserving extradition is genocide and Prof. Moyo’s hands are clean in comparison to most of the ZANU PF top officials. Today, ED government may find it difficult to contain Prof. Moyo’s criticisms because he is always speaking from a holy ground. His hands do not have blood that is why Kasukuwere and Zhiwao are quite, they know that their hands are not clean.

Prof. Moyo’s biggest mistake was the attack on media freedom, if he was to be extradited, he should be charged for ‘justice and freedom genocide’. He is the father and founder of AIPA and POSA among others but no one in ED government is talking about this. Prof. Moyo should be credited by ZANU PF for keeping it going through evil means.

The second worst crime deserving extradition is misuse of public funds, I believe that Moyo was involved in corruption of low magnitude compared to the majority of people in G40 and appointees of ED’s new cabinet. Prof. Moyo joined ZANU PF government when he was a poor professor and the time when the economy of Zimbabwe was no more. There are quite a number of ED’s appointees who were in cabinet since the year 1980 and now drunk with corruption, you cannot compare them with Mafikizolo like Moyo. Prof Moyo is alleged to be the ‘unholy beneficiary’ of grabbed farms and should be charged for causing hunger in Zimbabwe.

Conclusion

The government of ED is in a dilemma because of Prof. Moyo, he knows most of the hidden secrets about the members of the current cabinet. President ED’s government should concentrate much on national healing and not individuals like Moyo. If Ed forgave Mr. Mugabe and wife why can’t he forgive everyone who worked under them.

Prof. Moyo is useful for the opposition, it is just a matter of time, if not extradited, he will spill the beans before 2018 elections. For Zimbabwe to grow we need fearless people like Moyo who can speak their minds.

However, Prof. Moyo ate his own medicine wherever he goes (extradited to heaven or Zimbabwe) he has learnt a lesson of his life time. When he destroyed media and freedom of speech in Zimbabwe, God was watching and it’s time for him to pay back. Kasukuwere is another culprit, he thought leading by exploitation was the way to go now he is the master of exile crews. I therefore want to urge the advisor of ED Hon. Mutsvangwa to learn from the advisor of the former president Mugabe prof. Jonathan Moyo, politics is always dynamic. Exploit them today, they will revenge tomorrow.

Don Chigumba is a political analyst based in South Africa.