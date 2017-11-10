Mnangagwa’s Furious Threat On Mugabe Was Not Military, Says Matemadanda

By Simba Chikanza| Exiled former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been defended by War Veterans Secretary General, Victor Matemadanda who says Mnangagwa’s declaration to remove President Robert Mugabe was and is not of a military nature.

Matemadanda said Mnangagwa intends to remove Mugabe through elections. He made this defense while answering questions on ZimEye.com.

“I have been to jail myself but I never fired a shot at anyone…

“if a person says I am going to fight tooth and nail, this English came before Mnangagwa joined the … liberation struggle…and it was being used by people who were never trained…and even up to today people who are not trained say I will fight tooth and nail… what he means is that he is going to try everything he can, to win an election…” VIDEO: