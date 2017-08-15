Mnangagwa’s Health Update

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now “much better,” Health Minister David Parirenyatwa claims.

Parirenyatwa while appearing to be skirting around the subject told reporters, Mnangagwa is now “almost jovial.”

What went wrong?

Parirenyatwa said Mnangagwa had a bacterial infection causing Gastroenteritis. Doctors say this is a very common condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral tummy bug and can heal up in a week while a person is at home. They add saying it affects people of all ages, but is particularly common in young children. Most cases in children are caused by a virus called rotavirus. Cases in adults are usually caused by norovirus (the “winter vomiting bug”) or bacterial food poisoning.

Gastroenteritis can be very unpleasant, but it usually clears up by itself within a week. You can even look after yourself at home until you’re feeling better.

Hospital location.

ZimEye can reveal Mnangagwa is at the Witz University Hospital in Johannesburg. Mnangagwa is recovering after he was rushed to hospital having started vomiting while attending President Robert Mugabe’s Youth Interface rally in Gwanda.

He was airlifted to the facility at the weekend.

Robert Mugabe announced the development yesterday saying Mnangagwa was being treated in South Africa.