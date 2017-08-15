Mnangagwa’s Illness Was Nothing But A Kid’s Bug

2

MNANGAGWA HEALTH UPDATE

MNANGAGWA

Posted by ZimEye on Monday, August 14, 2017

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illness was bug that is common in children, although the Saturday development saw some Lacoste faction members reacting in a rage as they threatened “to burn down Harare should the Ngwena die.”

This has emerged after Health Minister David Parirenyatwa announced that Mnangagwa will is now almost jovial after less than 48 hours following the so called food poisoning incident late Saturday.

Parirenyatwa after being confronted by reporters revealed Mnangagwa had  bacterial infection.

What went wrong?

He said it is Gastroenteritis. Doctors say this is a very common condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting.  It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral tummy bug and can heal up in a week while a person is at home. They add saying it affects people of all ages, but is particularly common in young children. Most cases in children are caused by a virus called rotavirus. Cases in adults are usually caused by norovirus (the “winter vomiting bug”) or bacterial food poisoning.

Gastroenteritis can be very unpleasant, but it usually clears up by itself within a week. You can even look after yourself at home until you’re feeling better.

Hospital location.

ZimEye can reveal Mnangagwa is at the Witz University Hospital in Johannesburg. Mnangagwa is recovering after he was rushed to hospital having started vomiting while attending President Robert Mugabe’s Youth Interface rally in Gwanda.

He was airlifted to the facility at the weekend.

Robert Mugabe announced the development yesterday saying Mnangagwa was being treated in South Africa.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

SHARE
Previous articleStingy Wife Basher Jailed

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Dotito

    Hands Off Mnangagwa you Gay40 fools kwamava kutambira kunonudza musazoti muzazoti mavara azare ivhu.

  • Cde Muchatonga

    Mnangagwa’s illness was nothing But Children’s Bug? Zimeye and your G40 you are idiots; so desperate to discredit Ngwena now you saw that Bob refused kudzinga Ngwena as per your tsoro with that Gucci Ho mava kuda kuita Stomach Capturing nyaya yamukuda kutamba nayo hamuzoigoni unless Sekuru is involve coz ndokubasa kwavo. But Ngwena hamumugone he is backed by the Heavens. Apa paita Sauro na David apa!!!!!!!!