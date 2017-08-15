Mnangagwa’s Illness Was Nothing But A Kid’s Bug

MNANGAGWA HEALTH UPDATE MNANGAGWA Posted by ZimEye on Monday, August 14, 2017

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illness was bug that is common in children, although the Saturday development saw some Lacoste faction members reacting in a rage as they threatened “to burn down Harare should the Ngwena die.”

This has emerged after Health Minister David Parirenyatwa announced that Mnangagwa will is now almost jovial after less than 48 hours following the so called food poisoning incident late Saturday.

Parirenyatwa after being confronted by reporters revealed Mnangagwa had bacterial infection.

What went wrong?

He said it is Gastroenteritis. Doctors say this is a very common condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral tummy bug and can heal up in a week while a person is at home. They add saying it affects people of all ages, but is particularly common in young children. Most cases in children are caused by a virus called rotavirus. Cases in adults are usually caused by norovirus (the “winter vomiting bug”) or bacterial food poisoning.

Gastroenteritis can be very unpleasant, but it usually clears up by itself within a week. You can even look after yourself at home until you’re feeling better.

Hospital location.

ZimEye can reveal Mnangagwa is at the Witz University Hospital in Johannesburg. Mnangagwa is recovering after he was rushed to hospital having started vomiting while attending President Robert Mugabe’s Youth Interface rally in Gwanda.

He was airlifted to the facility at the weekend.

Robert Mugabe announced the development yesterday saying Mnangagwa was being treated in South Africa.