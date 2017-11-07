Mnangagwa’s Joshua Nkomo Escape Moment Into Mozambique

WILL THE CROCS STRIKE BACK? join the Mnangagwa family – SUBSCRIBE NOW https://www.youtube.com/user/sciqanza Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

The revered Joshua Nkomo once made headlines when it was reported that he fled Zimbabwe wearing a woman’s dress.

Nkomo would years later a free man ridicule the suggestion that he escaped dressed as a woman. “I expected they would invent stupid stories about my flight…. People will believe anything if they believe that”. He added that “…nothing in my life had prepared me for persecution at the hands of a government led by black Africans.”

In an ironic twist to historical events the man who was in charge of state security Emmerson Mnangagwa, during the time of Nkomo’s persecution is himself reported to have tried to flee Zimbabwe through Mozambique.

It is reported that drama ensured at Forbes Boarder Post on Tuesday when sacked Mnangagwa’s bid to exit the country into neighbouring Mozambique was blocked.

A local newspaper in Masvingo reports on the drama that followed Mnangagwa escape, with other sources close to Ngwena saying the man was about to be arrested for yet unknown reasons. The ZimEye team is verifying this account coming from Mnangagwa allies.

Barely 24 hours after being fired from government, Mnangagwa who was in the company of four other people believed to be his relatives, had a torrid time trying to exit the border despite that their passports had already been stamped.

Eye witnesses who spoke to journalists said the problem started when Mnangagwa’s car was being searched by security details at the border.

“When he reached at the exit gate, it took almost 20 minutes searching his car and at that moment he disembarked the car after being delayed. The gate pass was for five people but only four people were there.

“He started walking back to the entrance gate but no one could quickly identify him as he was wearing a poor boy cap. He was stopped by police who grabbed him from behind but stopped after noticing who he was.

“Another policeman who had his AK47 cocked was unfortunate as he was kicked by Mnangagwa’s aide who had come to whisk him away. They fled the scene in two cars while the other car managed to cross the border,” said the source.

The incident happened around in the morning and when TellZim News arrived later, the incident was the talk of the town.- other – TellZim